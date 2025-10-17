Did Lamine Yamal avoid punishment after being late ahead of PSG clash? Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to rumor with brutally clear two-word claim

A swirl of rumors has once again engulfed Barcelona — and this time, the name at the center of the storm is Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old sensation, hailed as one of the brightest talents La Masia has ever produced, found himself under the microscope following Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Reports suggested manager Hansi Flick had planned to bench him for disciplinary reasons. But as it turns out, the truth was far more dramatic — and Flick’s fiery response has left no room for doubt.

Barcelona entered the game against PSG amid mounting pressure both on and off the field. Injuries, fixture congestion, and an unforgiving spotlight on young stars have made this season more turbulent than most. In the midst of it all, Lamine Yamal’s name appeared in the headlines — not for a stunning performance, but for a rumor that questioned his professionalism.

According to Cadena SER, the Spanish teenager had allegedly arrived late to a team meeting before the Champions League fixture in Paris. Flick, known for his no-nonsense approach to discipline, reportedly reacted by deciding to drop him from the lineup. The story claimed that sporting director Deco intervened, persuading Flick to let the teenager play — a move that, if true, would have undermined the coach’s authority in the dressing room.

Yamal went on to start and play the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat, during which he suffered the groin injury that has since sidelined him. The incident, real or not, ignited a wave of speculation about Flick’s leadership and Yamal’s attitude.

Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick of Barcelona

Tensions and denials within the club

As reports circulated, whispers of discontent inside the Barcelona camp grew louder. Some insiders hinted at a growing unease regarding Yamal’s off-field lifestyle — his high-profile relationship, social media visibility, and lavish birthday celebrations had reportedly caused concern within certain sections of the club.

One unnamed source told Cadena SER: “There is some concern about Lamine’s day-to-day life. It’s not alarming, but we don’t like some of the things that have been happening with the player in recent months. We don’t like the way he’s been living and the life he’s been leading.”

But as the tension mounted, so did the contradictions. Other media outlets such as El Chiringuito and El Nacional countered the narrative, claiming the entire episode had been blown out of proportion — or even fabricated for political motives aimed at destabilizing the current board.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Flick breaks silence — and drops his two-word verdict

When Hansi Flick finally faced the media on Friday, his reaction was explosive. The German manager dismissed the rumors outright, delivering what became the headline moment of the week.

“I’d like to know where this rumor came from,” Flick said during his press conference. “It’s rubbish. I’m sorry for the word, but that’s what it is. Neither Deco nor anyone at the club has ever said anything to me. They have a lot of trust in my work and would never ask this of me. I have nothing to hide. If anyone said this, they’re lying.”

His two-word claim — “It’s rubbish” — cut through the speculation like a knife, ending days of confusion. Flick, clearly irritated, reaffirmed his authority within the team and praised Deco for his support, emphasizing that “at this club, the coaching staff makes the sporting decisions.”

When asked about Yamal’s personal life, Flick once again defended his player: “For me, the most important thing is that when he’s here, he works hard. He’s very professional. On his days off, it’s his private life. I don’t interfere with that.”