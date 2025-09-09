Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing today? Argentina face Ecuador in 2026 World Cup Qualifier

With qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup already secured by both teams, Ecuador and Argentina will meet this Tuesday at Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil for the final Matchday of the South American qualifiers. Lionel Messi will not be part of the squad and won’t be on the bench either.

After shining with a brace against Venezuela in his last official appearance on Argentine soil, Messi announced that he would not travel to Ecuador for the second game of the international break. The decision, according to his own words, came at the request of coach Lionel Scaloni, who preferred to prioritize the forward’s physical recovery rather than push him in a match that holds little significance.

This way, Leo gains crucial recovery time after the demanding 90 minutes against Venezuela and the round-trip travel between Miami and Buenos Aires. That could make a huge difference as he prepares for upcoming challenges.

What’s next for Messi?

Inter Miami face a demanding stretch of games as they work to catch up in Major League Soccer. After participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and reaching the final of the Leagues Cup, the Herons had to postpone four MLS fixtures — and now it’s time to make them up.

The first of those matchups comes Saturday, when they visit Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. From there, Inter Miami will play seven games in 21 days, with no more than four days of rest between any two matches. For a player like Messi, now 38 and with recent muscular issues, this could be a physically taxing period — making the decision to skip the trip to Ecuador all the more important.

Argentina without Messi

While Lionel Messi turns his focus toward the challenges ahead with Inter Miami in MLS, Argentina face a tough task on Tuesday. Ecuador is another team that has already secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will now look to say goodbye to its fans with a win over one of the world’s top national teams.

Obviously, Messi’s absence from the starting lineup will be the most notable change, but coach Scaloni will make several other adjustments as well. Cristian Romero is out due to yellow card accumulation, and there will be changes in the full-back positions. The midfield will also look different, with Thiago Almada and Franco Mastantuono out of the lineup.

Argentina’s starting XI will be: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Gonzalez; Lautaro Martinez.

