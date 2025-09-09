Bolivia vs Brazil: Confirmed lineups for last CONMEBOL qualifier game prior to World Cup

Brazil will close out their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in South America with Matchday 18 against Bolivia at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto. With one team already securing their ticket and the other still fighting to qualify, all eyes are on the last competitive game before the 2026 World Cup.

La Canarinha have already secured their place in the tournament, with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm as head coach. Brazil come into the match on the back of a dominant 3-0 home win over Chile and will be looking to finish the qualifiers strong by claiming second place behind Argentina.

Bolivia, meanwhile, are still dreaming of a spot in the World Cup. La Tri currently sit in eighth place with 17 points, just one point and one spot shy of a playoff position, which is presently occupied by Venezuela.

Given the massive goal difference, Bolivia cannot simply settle for a draw—they must beat Brazil and hope Venezuela does not win against Colombia. With La Vinotinto chasing their first-ever World Cup berth, the CONMEBOL qualifiers promise a thrilling conclusion on the final matchday.

Ancelotti plans a different approach against Bolivia

Carlo Ancelotti took over as Brazil head coach in May following his departure from Real Madrid, aiming to stabilize a team in transition. So far, he has managed three matches, recording two wins and a draw. Tuesday will mark his first match in a challenging environment like Bolivia, where the high altitude presents a significant obstacle for visiting sides.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, Ancelotti confirmed he may rotate both tactics and personnel: “We are going to change not only the strategy but also some players. It will be a different approach. We have to play differently than we did against Chile, which was a game of high intensity and pressure, and that can’t be done at altitude.”

Confirmed lineups for Bolivia and Brazil

Bolivia’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): Carlos Lampe; Diego Medina, Luis Haquín, Efraín Morales, Roberto Fernández; Robson Matheus, Ervin Vaca, Gabriel Villamil; Miguel Terceros, Enzo Monteiro, Moisés Paniagua.

Head coach: Oscar Villegas.

Brazil’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Vitinho, Fabrizio Bruno, Alexsandro, Caio Henrique; Bruno Guimaraes, Andrey Santos; Luiz Enrique, Lucas Paquetá, Samuel Lino; Richarlison.

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

