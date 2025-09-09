Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup qualifiers
Comments

Bolivia vs Brazil: Confirmed lineups for last CONMEBOL qualifier game prior to World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Estevao Willian (L) of Brazil and Gabriel Villamil (R) of Bolivia.
© Ruano Carneiro & Raul Sifuentes/Getty ImagesEstevao Willian (L) of Brazil and Gabriel Villamil (R) of Bolivia.

Brazil will close out their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in South America with Matchday 18 against Bolivia at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto. With one team already securing their ticket and the other still fighting to qualify, all eyes are on the last competitive game before the 2026 World Cup.

La Canarinha have already secured their place in the tournament, with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm as head coach. Brazil come into the match on the back of a dominant 3-0 home win over Chile and will be looking to finish the qualifiers strong by claiming second place behind Argentina.

Bolivia, meanwhile, are still dreaming of a spot in the World Cup. La Tri currently sit in eighth place with 17 points, just one point and one spot shy of a playoff position, which is presently occupied by Venezuela.

Given the massive goal difference, Bolivia cannot simply settle for a draw—they must beat Brazil and hope Venezuela does not win against Colombia. With La Vinotinto chasing their first-ever World Cup berth, the CONMEBOL qualifiers promise a thrilling conclusion on the final matchday.

Players of Bolivia pose for a team photo prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Bolivia.

Players of Bolivia pose for a team photo prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Bolivia.

Ancelotti plans a different approach against Bolivia

Carlo Ancelotti took over as Brazil head coach in May following his departure from Real Madrid, aiming to stabilize a team in transition. So far, he has managed three matches, recording two wins and a draw. Tuesday will mark his first match in a challenging environment like Bolivia, where the high altitude presents a significant obstacle for visiting sides.

Advertisement
‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

see also

‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, Ancelotti confirmed he may rotate both tactics and personnel: “We are going to change not only the strategy but also some players. It will be a different approach. We have to play differently than we did against Chile, which was a game of high intensity and pressure, and that can’t be done at altitude.”

Confirmed lineups for Bolivia and Brazil

Bolivia’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): Carlos Lampe; Diego Medina, Luis Haquín, Efraín Morales, Roberto Fernández; Robson Matheus, Ervin Vaca, Gabriel Villamil; Miguel Terceros, Enzo Monteiro, Moisés Paniagua.
Head coach: Oscar Villegas.

Brazil’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Vitinho, Fabrizio Bruno, Alexsandro, Caio Henrique; Bruno Guimaraes, Andrey Santos; Luiz Enrique, Lucas Paquetá, Samuel Lino; Richarlison.
Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs. Bolivia in the last CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier?

Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs. Bolivia in the last CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier?

After drawing attention during the international break, Raphinha has been left out of Brazil’s starting lineup against Bolivia in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s first Brazil squad sparked debate after he excluded all Real Madrid stars but called up Barcelona winger Raphinha.

How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia take on Brazil in a Matchday 18 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live, with coverage available on both television and streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to lose two-year FIFA record to Spain after World Cup qualifiers defeat to Ecuador

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to lose two-year FIFA record to Spain after World Cup qualifiers defeat to Ecuador

Without Lionel Messi, Argentina lost to Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers and dropped below Spain in a key FIFA ranking.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo