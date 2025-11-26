Trending topics:
wst logo
afc champions league 2
Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs. Istiklol in AFC Champions League 2?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on

Al Nassr have started the 2025-26 season in top form, remaining undefeated in both the AFC Champions League 2 and the Saudi Pro League. This success is largely due to the arrival of coach Jorge Jesus, who has implemented an impressive offensive style. They visit Istiklol today, aiming for a victory to reaffirm their top contenders status in the Champions League 2. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent for today’s game, prompting concerns among fans.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form after scoring a spectacular bicycle kick goal in the last match, the veteran will not to play in this game. In previous press conferences, Coach Jorge Jesus has stated several times that the Portuguese player is not usually expected to play in any away games outside Saudi Arabia, allowing him to rest after his great efforts in the league.

Considering their impressive performances in the AFC Champions League 2, coach Jorge Jesus will choose an alternative lineup, as he has done in previous games. With Joao Felix, Angelo, and Wesley Gassova, the team might aim for a standout performance to secure a victory. Nonetheless, Sadio Mane and Haroune Camara may contribute from the bench, providing valuable alternatives for the team.

Cristiano, despite having an impressive year, has not yet debuted in the AFC Champions League 2 this season. Even without his contributions, Al Nassr have showcased an impressive ability for rotation, demonstrating the depth of their bench—a strategy Jorge Jesus has emphasized since his arrival. It doesn’t mean the Portuguese star won’t participate in the competition; he could still be selected for the final stages, given his substantial impact within the team.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC during the King’s Cup against Al Ittihad.

Al Nassr confirmed lineup vs. Istiklol

With a full squad and no injuries, Al Nassr decided to field an alternative, but strong lineup against Istiklol, keeping Joao Felix and Angelo in the starting lineup. However, coach Jorge Jesus decided to keep Sadio Mane and Haroune Camara on the bench, giving him options to change the game. Undefeated in the competition, they are the favorites to take the victory today.

Considering this, Al Nassr will play as follows:

