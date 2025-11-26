Dayot Upamecano set to leave Bayern Munich? Team executive gives honest answer amid Real Madrid and PSG rumors

Despite everyone’s doubts, Bayern Munich have become one of the best teams in the world, maintaining impeccable consistency at the start of the 2025-26 season. While all eyes are on Harry Kane and his scoring impact, Dayot Upamecano has also emerged as a key player for coach Vincent Kompany. Due to his uncertain future, team executive Max Eberl has spoken about the French defender’s path, making his perspective clear amid PSG and Real Madrid interest.

“Upa (Upamecano) is now 27 years old, in the golden age for a central defender. He wants to make his decision very consciously, which he should do. Upa should not and will not stay because of the money, even if he got a good offer from us, but because of our general way and the overall package… We’re still talking to each other. I’m basically a very positive person, and I think I can feel that Upa feels very comfortable with us,” Max Eberl said, via Sports Bild.

With his contract set to expire in June 2026, renewing Dayot Upamecano’s deal has become a top priority for Bayern Munich. According to GOAL, the French player’s agents are pushing the German club for a salary of $17 million per year, along with a substantial signing bonus. Despite his high salary demands, Real Madrid have emerged as a leading contender for his acquisition, and PSG later decided to also target him as a main free agent option in 2026.

Unlike in previous seasons at Bayern Munich, Dayot has solidified his position as the team’s most crucial center back, moving past his earlier mistakes while bringing the ball out of defense. Coach Vincent Kompany has made him integral to the team’s playmaking. Taking into account his impressive performances, both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are vying for the French defender’s arrival, aiming to make him the leader of their defensive line.

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

Real Madrid and PSG chasing Upamecano ahead of 2026 free agency

Given his potential free agency status, Dayot Upamecano has emerged as a primary target for many European teams. One of the biggest suitors are Real Madrid, who are seeking to revamp their defensive lineup with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger departing as free agents. In this context, they have reportedly identified the French defender as a key reinforcement. However, Los Blancos face stiff competition, as another top European team is also pursuing him.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Paris Saint-Germain have target Dayot as one of their clear priorities for the 2026-27 season. As a potential free agent signing, the French team is reportedly planning to make him one of the leaders of its defense. Although Real Madrid made him one of their targets some time ago, his arrival is now far from certain. With this in mind, the 27-year-old defender has a free hand to choose his destination, but he faces a very difficult task.