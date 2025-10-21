Trending topics:
Liga MX
Sergio Ramos to stay in Mexico? Star breaks silence on future with Monterrey as contract nears expiration

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey.
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesSergio Ramos of Monterrey.

Sergio Ramos has quickly established himself as the leader of CF Monterrey since arriving in February 2025, following an illustrious career in Europe. With his contract now nearing its expiration, the Spanish defender has broken his silence on his future in Mexico.

After a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos returned to Sevilla, where his professional career began. However, ahead of the 2024–25 season, his contract was not renewed, prompting a surprising move, leaving Europe to join Liga MX side Monterrey on a one-year deal running through December 2025.

Speaking to the Spanish program El Chiringuito, Ramos reflected on his time so far in Monterrey with the Apertura in full swing: “I’m doing very well, I can’t complain. Mexico is a country that treats me wonderfully, and Rayados is a club with a very interesting project. Hopefully, things go well for us this year.

The veteran defender was then asked about his contract situation, which expires in less than three months, and made his intentions clear. “Yes, it’s true that my contract ends in December, but hopefully we can stay here because we’re very happy and comfortable,” Ramos candidly stated.

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey kicks a penalty against Pumas UNAM.

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey kicks a penalty against Pumas UNAM.

After working to regain fitness in the early stages of 2025, Ramos quickly became a key figure for the team, leading Monterrey to the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 after a strong group-stage performance. With 26 appearances and seven goals so far, the Spaniard now wears the captain’s armband for a side managed by former Pep Guardiola assistant Domènec Torrent, and he’s eager to extend his stay for at least another year.

Real Madrid reportedly eye 2025 U-20 World Cup breakout star for next summer transfer window

Real Madrid reportedly eye 2025 U-20 World Cup breakout star for next summer transfer window

What’s next for Monterrey?

With the 2025 Apertura underway, Monterrey have emerged as one of the top teams in Liga MX, currently sitting fourth with 27 points from 13 matches. Securely in playoff position, Rayados aim to capture their first league title since 2019 — this time with Ramos leading the charge.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, Monterrey have four matches remaining to strengthen their position. On Wednesday, Oct. 22, they’ll host FC Juárez before visiting second-place Cruz Azul on the 26th. In early November, they’ll face Tigres on the 1st and close the regular season against Chivas Guadalajara on the 8th, key matchups that will test the team’s firepower heading into the final stretch.

