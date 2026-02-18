Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two return leg against Arkadag?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most talked-about figures in world soccer, and every decision involving his availability sparks speculation. As Al-Nassr prepares to face Arkadag in the return leg of the AFC Champions League Two round of 16, fans have been left wondering why the Portuguese superstar will not feature in a crucial continental fixture. The club enters the match in a strong position, yet the absence of their talisman has raised questions about strategy, priorities, and long-term planning.

Al-Nassr travels into the second leg with confidence after securing a 1-0 victory in Turkmenistan, thanks to Abdullah Al-Hamdan’s early strike. Despite fielding a heavily rotated lineup in the first leg, the Saudi side demonstrated their depth and tactical discipline, reinforcing their status as one of the favorites in the competition.

The club boasts the best attacking record and the second-best defensive record in the AFC Champions League Two, scoring 23 goals and conceding only two in seven matches. In contrast, Arkadag qualified narrowly from their group and have struggled offensively in continental play, managing just five goals during the group stage.

For Arkadag, the return leg represents a monumental challenge. Its domestic season ended months ago, meaning their competitive rhythm has been limited, while Al-Nassr continues to juggle domestic and continental campaigns.

The reason for Ronaldo’s absence revealed

The main reason behind Ronaldo’s absence is squad rotation and workload management, with Al-Nassr prioritizing the Saudi Pro League title and carefully managing the veteran forward’s minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re playing a match every three days, and that’s a big physical demand, so we will rotate between the players. Cristiano’s age is different from the rest of the squad, and he has made a big effort in the previous matches. We will decide whether he will participate or not after today’s training session,” explained coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr applauds the fans

Ronaldo has not featured in any AFC Champions League Two matches this season, a deliberate strategy by the club. Winning the domestic league remains the club’s top priority, with the Portuguese star expected to play a key role in decisive Saudi Pro League fixtures rather than early continental rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This decision is also part of a broader long-term plan, with the Portuguese aiming to maintain peak fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.