Comments

UEFA makes key decisions on Vinicius Jr.’s claims of racism against Gianluca Prestianni in Benfica vs. Real Madrid clash

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

After their latest defeat in the Champions League, Real Madrid came into the match against Benfica needing a win, setting a winning pace in the playoffs. In a closely contested game, Los Blancos claimed the victory thanks to an impressive goal from Vinicius Jr. However, all of this was overshadowed by the Brazilian’s complaints against Gianluca Prestianni for racist acts. To approach that, UEFA has already stepped in, taking measures to resolve the issue.

Following the game, UEFA released a statement on Vinicius Jr’s complaints:The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed. Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed. They are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website. We have no further information to provide you or any further comment to make on this matter at this stage,” reported UEFA.

Taking actions on Brazilian accusations on Benfica star Gianluca Prestianni, UEFA has taken measures: “A UEFA Ethics and Discipline Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behavior during the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League Knock-out play-off match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF on February 17, 2026. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

During the investigation, UEFA will gather statements from both players and additional witnesses, as Kylian Mbappé has made strong remarks on the issue. In case they find that Prestianni engaged in racist acts against Vinicius Jr., he may face severe sanctions. According to Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code, the Argentine player could be suspended for at least 10 matches or a set period of time.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Benfica stand by Gianluca Prestianni amid Vinicius Jr. storm

Not only did Kylian Mbappé fully support Vinicius Jr., but several Real Madrid players, including Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, also voiced their backing. However, Gianluca Prestianni has maintained his stance of innocence, even reporting threats from opposing players. After UEFA’s announcement of the investigation, Benfica have decided to stand by the Argentine player, publicly supporting him in a statement.

Benfica’s Prestianni breaks silence after Vinicius allegations in Champions League, denounces threats from Real Madrid players

Sport Lisboa e Benfica also reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while playing for the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica’s identity. The Club regrets the smear campaign to which the player has been subjected, SL Benfica announced on their website.

While Benfica continue to support the Argentine, José Mourinho has chosen to remain neutral, stating that Gianluca tells him one thing and Vinicius another. Far from being a straightforward process, UEFA may take several days to reach a final decision, as Prestianni covered his mouth with his jersey, making it difficult to verify his words. Nevertheless, the Argentine is facing harsh criticism from several former players, including Thierry Henry.

