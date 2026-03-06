Cristiano Ronaldo injury alarm: Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus’ update sparks fear for Portugal’s USMNT and Mexico friendlies ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Uncertainty has suddenly surrounded one of soccer’s most enduring superstars. Cristiano Ronaldo remains a central figure for both Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, but recent comments from his club coach Jorge Jesus have raised fresh concern over the striker’s physical condition.

The veteran forward limped off during Al-Nassr’s recent match against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League, sparking immediate questions about the severity of the problem. At first glance, the injury appeared manageable, but the latest update from inside the club suggests the situation could be more complicated than initially believed.

The timing could hardly be worse. With the club pushing for a historic domestic title and Portugal preparing for crucial friendlies against the Mexico national team and the United States men’s national team, the health of their captain has become a major talking point just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What did Jorge Jesus say about Ronaldo?

The setback occurred late in Al-Nassr’s league victory over Al-Fayha when Ronaldo left the field in the 81st minute after feeling discomfort in his hamstring. Initial reports suggested the injury might only be minor fatigue, but further examinations painted a more worrying picture.

Speaking ahead of the team’s next league fixture against NEOM, Jorge Jesus revealed the result of those tests. “After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected.” That revelation marked a significant shift in the narrative surrounding the injury. What initially looked like a minor muscle issue has now been confirmed to be more complicated, forcing the Portuguese superstar to seek specialist care outside Saudi Arabia.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Jesus explained the next step in the recovery process. “Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal therapist, and we hope he returns quickly and helps the team.” The decision reflects Ronaldo’s long-standing practice of working with trusted medical staff in Madrid, where he spent nearly a decade playing for Real Madrid.

Treatment in Spain and uncertain timeline

The trip to Spain highlights the seriousness of the rehabilitation process. According to the club’s coaching staff, Ronaldo will follow a personalized recovery program under the supervision of his own physiotherapist, a strategy often used by elite athletes dealing with muscle injuries. However, the exact recovery timeline remains unclear.

Medical experts generally categorize hamstring injuries into several grades. A grade-one strain typically requires one to three weeks of recovery, while a grade-two tear can sideline a player for four to eight weeks. Until the full extent of the damage is confirmed, neither Al-Nassr nor Portugal can predict exactly when their captain will return.

Portugal’s World Cup preparation at risk

Beyond club soccer, the situation has also raised concerns for Portugal’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The national team, coached by Roberto Martinez, is scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 and the United States on March 31 in North America. Those matches represent the final testing ground before the global tournament begins.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested the injury could keep Ronaldo sidelined for several weeks. “Cristiano Ronaldo could be out for up to four weeks with muscle injury.” If that timeline proves accurate, Portugal could be forced to prepare for those friendlies without its captain and all-time leading scorer.

Despite the setback, the 41-year-old’s ultimate goal remains unchanged. The Portuguese legend hopes to participate in a record sixth World Cup, with the 2026 tournament set to begin in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in just over three months. At 41, maintaining fitness is crucial, and the medical teams around him will prioritize long-term recovery over rushing him back too soon.