Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return date emerges as injury clouds Portugal’s USMNT and Mexico clashes in 2026 FIFA World Cup build-up

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

The spotlight rarely leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, but the latest news surrounding the legendary forward has sparked fresh concern across the soccer world. As the season enters its decisive stretch and the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, the Portuguese icon faces an uncertain moment following a new injury setback.

At the center of the story is the situation unfolding at Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo remains the club’s central figure. The Saudi Pro League title race continues to heat up, yet the team now finds itself dealing with the sudden absence of its most influential player. Meanwhile, the captain of the Portugal national team must also think about his international commitments, with friendlies against the United States men’s national team and the Mexico national team approaching quickly.

The situation has left fans wondering when the 41-year-old might return to the pitch. Concerns began after Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury during a league match against Al-Fayha. The injury occurred late in the game and forced the veteran forward to leave the pitch, immediately raising fears about how serious the problem might be.

Soon after, Al-Nassr confirmed the diagnosis in an official statement. “Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury sustained during the match against Al-Fayha. He has begun a rehabilitation program and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis,” the club announced.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC reacts against Al Taawoun.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr

The news immediately cast doubt over the forward’s short-term availability. Ronaldo is certain to miss upcoming domestic matches, including the clash with Neom, while additional fixtures may also be affected depending on his recovery. Despite being 41 years old, Ronaldo has remained a key player for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 21 league goals and helping keep the club near the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

World Cup fears and international doubts

Further details about the injury were revealed by Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus, who confirmed that the situation was more complicated than initially believed. “After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected,” Jesus admitted.

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse. Portugal is preparing for two high-profile international friendlies that will serve as important preparation before the 2026 World Cup. The team coached by Roberto Martinez is scheduled to face Mexico and the United States at the end of the month. These matches could play a significant role in shaping the squad for the global tournament.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also provided insight into the potential recovery timeline. “Cristiano Ronaldo could be out for up to four weeks with muscle injury,” Romano wrote on social media, adding that further tests would determine the final prognosis. If that timeline proves accurate, the experienced ace could miss the entire international break, forcing Roberto Martinez to test alternative attacking options during the friendlies.

ronaldo injury

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts following an injury

The potential return date revealed

While uncertainty remains, reports have begun pointing to a possible target for Ronaldo’s comeback. Following the international break and the matches Portugal plans to play in North America, Ronaldo could potentially return to action in the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Najma on April 3.

That fixture has quietly emerged as the most realistic timeline for the forward’s comeback, assuming his rehabilitation progresses without setbacks. Before that point, however, Ronaldo is expected to miss at least two league matches for Al-Nassr, including games against Neom and Al-Khaleej.

