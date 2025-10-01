Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Zawraa in the AFC Champions League 2?

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr step into continental competition, expectations always soar. Their clash with Al-Zawraa in the AFC Champions League 2 had all the ingredients of a fiery group-stage encounter: a historic Iraqi side looking to prove itself at home and the Saudi Pro League champions carrying an aura of invincibility. Yet, the narrative took an unexpected turn. Ronaldo, the face of Al-Nassr’s resurgence under Jorge Jesus, was nowhere to be seen in Baghdad.

The news quickly spread—Ronaldo would not be playing. In a match pitting the Baghdad giants against one of Asia’s richest clubs, his absence became the story of the night. Fans in Iraq had waited for a glimpse of the Portuguese icon, only to discover that Al-Nassr had travelled without its star man.

The Al-Zawraa Stadium is primed for a festival atmosphere. The home side enters the match on the back of a confident win over FC Goa, and their supporters are eager to extend the run against one of the continent’s powerhouses. Boasting several national team players, Al-Zawraa has every reason to believe it could turn the evening into a historic one.

On the other side, Jorge Jesus’ Al-Nassr arrived in Baghdad with an air of dominance. They had crushed Istiklol in their first Champions League outing, and back in Saudi Arabia, they had just dispatched Al-Ittihad thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Ronaldo himself. With 23 goals scored and only one conceded this season, the Knights of Najd appear unstoppable.

But the absence of Ronaldo shifted the narrative. Without their leader on the pitch, Al-Nassr would have to rely on the depth of a squad bolstered by high-profile additions like Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.

Reason for Ronaldo’s absence

It was during the pre-match press conference that Jorge Jesus finally explained why Ronaldo was missing. Speaking calmly but firmly, the Portuguese manager revealed that the decision was part of a carefully designed plan to manage the 40-year-old forward’s workload. “I thought this was the best time to rest Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s currently 40 years old, and we fear he might suffer injuries, that’s why I decided to exclude him,” the manager told the reporters.

He made it clear that Ronaldo’s absence had nothing to do with reluctance to travel to Iraq. Instead, it was a technical decision to protect the veteran star. “The players are very motivated to win and have a strong desire to do so. It will be a tough match, but we’re ready to compete,” he added.

Balancing club and country

The decision also reflects a broader strategy. Ronaldo has already played a key role in Al-Nassr’s league campaign, scoring in the Saudi Pro League and in the derby victory over Al-Ittihad. He has also featured in the Saudi Super Cup, but his minutes are being managed with precision this season.

Resting him against Al-Zawraa gives him valuable recovery time ahead of the upcoming international duty. Portugal faces the Republic of Ireland on October 11 and Hungary on October 14 in crucial UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Keeping Ronaldo fresh for both club and country has become a priority as he enters the twilight of his career.