Why is Luis Suarez not playing for Inter Miami in MLS Eastern Conference final vs. New York City FC?

Inter Miami is hosting the MLS Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC at Chase Stadium, with a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup on the line. But ahead of such a crucial match, eyebrows were raised when star striker Luis Suárez was left out of the starting XI.

Luis Suárez will begin the match against New York City on the bench due to a technical decision from head coach Javier Mascherano. The Uruguayan striker is not injured and is fully eligible to play, but the Argentine manager has chosen to hold him out of the starting lineup.

This marks the second time Suárez has started on the bench since serving his suspension in Game 2 against Nashville. The first came in the conference semifinals against FC Cincinnati, where Mascherano opted for an attacking trio of Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi, with the former Liverpool star coming on in the second half.

Silvetti has gradually begun to take Suárez’s place, as the veteran forward has experienced a dip in form during the 2025 season. Suspended for Game 3 against Nashville, the 19-year-old seized his opportunity and will again feature in Miami’s starting lineup.

Mascherano on leaving Suarez out

Despite having a dip in his form during the 2025 MLS season, leaving a player of Suárez’s caliber on the bench is a bold call for a relatively inexperienced coach like Mascherano. However, the decision has paid off so far, and the Herons are in the midst of their strongest playoff run in club history.

In his prematch press conference, Mascherano addressed his “hard” decision to leave Suárez out in the win over Cincinnati: “Clearly, when you have to make decisions, the situation with Luis is obviously (difficult) because of the attention around him and because he’s a player who has had such a career, scoring so many goals everywhere, because of how important Luis is to this team — it’s never easy. But that doesn’t mean the other decisions are any easier.”