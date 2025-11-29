Inter Miami vs. New York City FC LIVE: The MLS Eastern Conference final is underway (0-0)

Inter Miami and New York City FC meet at Chase Stadium for the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final, where Lionel Messi will look to help secure a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Final. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match.

The Herons reached the final after outlasting Nashville SC in a 2-1 quarterfinal series and rolling to a 4-0 road win over FC Cincinnati in the semifinals. With Lionel Messi in unstoppable form, posting 6 goals and 4 assists in four playoff games, Miami is aiming to make history by reaching the first MLS Cup Final in franchise history.

New York City have also put together an impressive run, eliminating Charlotte and knocking out Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union along the way. With head coach Pascal Jansen navigating his first season on the touchline, the Boys in Blue will look to return to the MLS Cup Final for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2021.