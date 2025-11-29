Trending topics:
MLS
Inter Miami vs. New York City FC LIVE: The MLS Eastern Conference final is underway (0-0)

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami and Maximiliano Moralez (R) #10 of New York City FC.
© Johnnie Izquierdo & Jacob Kupferman/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami and Maximiliano Moralez (R) #10 of New York City FC.

Inter Miami and New York City FC meet at Chase Stadium for the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final, where Lionel Messi will look to help secure a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Final. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match.

The Herons reached the final after outlasting Nashville SC in a 2-1 quarterfinal series and rolling to a 4-0 road win over FC Cincinnati in the semifinals. With Lionel Messi in unstoppable form, posting 6 goals and 4 assists in four playoff games, Miami is aiming to make history by reaching the first MLS Cup Final in franchise history.

New York City have also put together an impressive run, eliminating Charlotte and knocking out Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union along the way. With head coach Pascal Jansen navigating his first season on the touchline, the Boys in Blue will look to return to the MLS Cup Final for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2021.

12' – Lionel Messi earns a foul (0-0)

With a great build-up play, Nico Fernandez tackles Lionel Messi down.

9' – New York City building up confidence (0-0)

New York City, despite not creating chances yet, have started building up confidence by holding the possession of the ball.

5' – Inter Miami dominate the possession (0-0)

With still no chances in the game, Inter Miami start dominating the possession of the ball.

The match is underway!

Referee Jon Freemon blows his whistle and the game for a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup final between Inter Miami and New York City FC has kicked off!

Head-to-head between Inter Miami and New York City FC

New York City FC hold a significant advantage in their all-time meetings with Inter Miami, recording eight wins and four draws while the Herons have managed just two victories in 14 matchups.

However, since Lionel Messi arrived in MLS in 2023, Inter Miami have remained unbeaten against New York City. The teams have met five times during that span, with four consecutive draws and a dominant 4-0 Miami win in their most recent encounter.

Lionel Messi on the verge of breaking another historic record!

Lionel Messi made history in the previous match against FC Cincinnati by reaching the milestone of 1,300 career goal contributions, and now, against New York City FC, the Argentine legend has a chance to make history once again.

If Messi provides an assist in this game, he would surpass Ferenc Puskás for the most assists in soccer history with 404, adding yet another iconic soccer record to his remarkable résumé.

Luis Suarez dropped from Miami's starting XI!

For the second straight match, Luis Suárez has been left out of Inter Miami’s starting XI. He’ll once again begin the game against New York City FC on the bench. Check out our latest article for full details on the reasons behind Javier Mascherano’s decision.

Confirmed lineup for Inter Miami!

With Lionel Messi leading the attacking line, head coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed the team that'll be starting against NYCFC in the East Conference final: Rocco Ríos Novo; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodríguez; Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende, Mateo Silvetti.

Confirmed lineup for New York City FC!

Dutch boss Pascal Jensen has confirmed the eleven players that will start to face Inter Miami for a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup final: Matthew Freese; Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Justin Haak, Raul Gustavo, Kevin O'Toole; Agustin Ojeda, Jonathan Shore, Aiden O'Neill, Maximiliano Moralez; Nicolas Fernandez Mercau.

Who is the referee for Inter Miami vs. New York City FC?

Jon Freemon has been appointed to officiate Saturday evening’s match between Inter Miami and New York City FC.

Throughout the 2025 MLS season, the American referee has overseen three Inter Miami games (0–0 vs. Chicago Fire, 4–2 vs. CF Montréal, and 5–2 vs. Nashville) and four matches involving NYCFC (2–2 vs. Nashville, 4–3 vs. Dallas, 0–1 vs. Philadelphia Union, and 1–0 vs. Charlotte).

Match officiating team:

Referee: Jon Freemon
1st Assistant Referee: Micheal Barwegen
2nd Assistant Referee: Jeremy Hanson
4th Official: Rubiel Vazquez
VAR: Michael Radchuk
AVAR1: Jonathan Johnson

Where are Inter Miami and New York City FC playing?

After both Inter Miami and New York City FC advanced with road wins in the semifinals, the MLS Eastern Conference Final will take place at Chase Stadium. Following a third-place finish in the regular season, the Herons will have the chance to finish the job on their home field.

Interestingly, this could be the final MLS match Inter Miami play at Chase Stadium. Miami Freedom Park is set to open ahead of the 2026 season, and if the Herons fall short of reaching the MLS Cup Final, they would bid farewell to their current home on a bittersweet note.

General view inside the Chase Stadium.

General view inside the Chase Stadium.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Inter Miami and New York City FC are set to face each other at 6:00 p.m (ET).

You can watch the MLS Eastern Conference final live on MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami and New York City FC clashing in the MLS Easter Conference final

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Inter Miami and New York City FC for the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference final. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

