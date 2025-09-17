Trending topics:
Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing for PSG against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League opener?

By Martina Alcheva

Paris Saint-Germain begins its UEFA Champions League title defense with a mouthwatering clash against Atalanta — but it will do so without one of its most influential players. The club has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will not be in the squad for the opening match at Parc des Princes, leaving fans asking one question: why? The answer has now been revealed, but it may not be what PSG supporters were hoping to hear.

The reigning European champions are entering this year’s competition as the team to beat. Luis Enrique’s side is coming off a near-perfect campaign, which saw them claim their first Champions League title emphatically by thrashing Inter 5-0 in the final.

Not content to stop there, PSG also lifted the UEFA Super Cup in August, edging Tottenham on penalties. Domestically, they are in ominous form, having won all four Ligue 1 matches so far this season, a run that underlines their hunger to dominate again.

This opener, however, is far from a guaranteed three points. Atalanta may be under new management with Ivan Juric, but the Italian side has always been known for its fearless approach. After a slow start to Serie A, the Bergamo outfit bounced back with a commanding 4-1 win over Lecce last weekend — the perfect tune-up before heading to Paris.

Why is Ousmane Dembele absent?

While PSG fans are eager to see their team in full force, one major name is absent from Luis Enrique’s lineup for the Champions League opener. Ousmane Dembele, a key figure since arriving from Barcelona in 2023, has been ruled out of the squad. The 28-year-old winger suffered a serious right hamstring tear while on international duty with France against Ukraine on September 5.

“After coming on at halftime in Ukraine-France to replace Desire Doue, who suffered a calf injury, Ousmane Dembele was also forced to leave the field in the 81st minute due to pain in his right hamstring,” the French Football Federation confirmed.

Medical tests in Paris confirmed the injury, with the club later stating: “Forced off with an injury during the Ukraine-France match, Ousmane Dembele is suffering from a severe lesion of the right hamstring. His absence is estimated at around six weeks.”

This means Dembele will not only miss the Atalanta clash but also several key fixtures, including the Ligue 1 showdown with Marseille and potentially the Champions League match against his ex-side, Barcelona.

