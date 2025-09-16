Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 1
Comments

Neymar’s harsh PSG farewell: Luis Enrique’s ruthless five-word message that sent current Santos star to Saudi Pro League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi Neymar PSG
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesLionel Messi Neymar PSG

In the summer of 2023, Paris Saint-Germain entered a new era under Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach was brought in to reshape a team that had relied for years on its superstars but had failed to deliver European glory. PSG’s project would now focus on collective play, discipline, and young talent — meaning that no player, no matter how famous, was untouchable. And at the center of this transition stood Neymar.

The Brazilian forward, once the crown jewel of PSG’s record-breaking ambitions, suddenly found himself on the wrong side of the new regime. What followed was a blunt and decisive exchange between player and coach — one that would ultimately push the veteran forward toward a Saudi Pro League move.

When Neymar joined the French giant in 2017 from Barcelona, his $263 million transfer fee made history as the most expensive deal ever in soccer. Over six seasons, he produced 118 goals and 79 assists in 173 appearances, winning five Ligue 1 titles and countless domestic trophies.

Yet his time in Paris was also marked by injuries, missed Champions League opportunities, and the constant question of whether the Neymar–Messi–Mbappe trident could deliver European success.

messi neymar mbappe

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

By 2023, PSG sporting director Luis Campos admitted the club needed a reset. “We’re going to protect PSG. We always want to play well and win matches. With this policy, everyone understands that the coach doesn’t give priority based on a player’s status or background,” he said back then.

Advertisement

The meeting that changed everything

That reset meant difficult conversations — and one of them was with Neymar himself. Campos revealed that Luis Enrique personally spoke with the Brazilian to tell him that he was no longer in the club’s plans. “It was Luis Enrique who sat down and said to Neymar: ‘It’s good that you’re leaving.’ He told him face-to-face,” Campos said in his latest RMC Sport interview. 

“Because he thinks about soccer differently. He thinks about playing as a team. He thinks that the player who will play is the one who deserves it during the week in training, with total commitment. That’s what he’s looking for, and that’s what we gave him.” Those five words — It’s good that you’re leaving — reportedly sealed Neymar’s fate. Within weeks, PSG agreed to sell him to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for around $76 million.

Advertisement

Painful Saudi adventure vs. PSG’s new era

Neymar’s time in Saudi Arabia was plagued by misfortune. After just seven appearances for Al-Hilal, he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury in his left knee, ending his season prematurely. By January 2025, Neymar had returned to his boyhood club Santos in Brazil.

While Neymar battled setbacks, PSG thrived under Luis Enrique’s new philosophy. The team went on to win their first-ever Champions League title in 2024-25, completing a historic domestic and European treble.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Donnarumma breaks silence, addresses relationship with Luis Enrique after PSG controversial departure

Donnarumma breaks silence, addresses relationship with Luis Enrique after PSG controversial departure

After completing his move to Manchester City, Gianluigi Donnarumma broke the silence following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain addressing his relationship with Luis Enrique.

Donnarumma bids emotional farewell to PSG after Luis Enrique explains reasons behind Super Cup snub

Donnarumma bids emotional farewell to PSG after Luis Enrique explains reasons behind Super Cup snub

After Luis Enrique explained his decision to drop him, Gianluigi Donnarumma issued a statement bidding farewell to Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique suffers major blow as PSG star suspended for Super Cup vs. Tottenham after Donnarumma dropped

Luis Enrique suffers major blow as PSG star suspended for Super Cup vs. Tottenham after Donnarumma dropped

After dropping Gianluigi Donnarumma, Luis Enrique has received a major blow as a PSG star has been suspended for the UEFA Super Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Inter Miami host the Seattle Sounders in a 2025 MLS regular season clash. Find out when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss matchup live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo