Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Inter’s Champions League opener has been hit by a major blow: Lautaro Martinez will not start against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. The news comes at a critical moment for Cristian Chivu’s side, who are looking to bounce back from back-to-back domestic defeats.

The Nerazzurri’s captain was expected to lead the line on Wednesday night, but reports from Italy confirmed that he will miss the match. For a team still searching for rhythm after a turbulent start to the season, losing its talisman raises the stakes significantly ahead of this crucial European fixture.

Ajax and Inter Milan share a storied history, with legendary players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wesley Sneijder, and Christian Eriksen having worn both shirts. This encounter marks their first Champions League meeting in 19 years, with Ajax desperate to turn the page after a dramatic 2024–25 collapse that cost them the Eredivisie title and saw Francesco Farioli leave the club.

Under new head coach John Heitinga, the Dutch giants have shown signs of recovery. They sit unbeaten in the Eredivisie this season, scoring freely but still struggling to keep clean sheets — a weakness Inter will look to exploit.

For Inter, this campaign feels like a fresh chapter. After reaching two Champions League finals in three years, Simone Inzaghi stepped down, paving the way for Cristian Chivu to take over. The Romanian coach, who once lifted the Champions League with Inter, began his tenure with a 5-0 thrashing of Torino, only for the Nerazzurri to slump to defeats against Udinese and Juventus, leaving questions over their readiness for Europe.

Lautaro’s absence explained

Midway through preparations for the Ajax match, the real reason behind Lautaro Martinez’s absence was revealed: he is struggling with back pain and has not recovered in time to play a full role in Amsterdam.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Italia, “The captain of the Italian club is reportedly struggling with his back. The 28-year-old completed individual training but did not recover in time to play a significant role.”

Martinez was forced off during the Derby d’Italia against Juventus last weekend and missed the Nerazzurri’s final training session before departure. Medical staff had hoped he could start, but the decision was made to keep him out of the starting lineup to avoid aggravating the issue.

For Cristian Chivu, this is a serious headache. “We have to be smart and protect him,” he reportedly told club media, hinting that Lautaro’s health takes priority over one group-stage match.