Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Barcelona leaves out Lamine Yamal for Champions League clash vs Newcastle, calls up 15-year-old wonderkid

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Hansi Flick named a 22-man squad for the match at St. James’ Park, with Christensen and De Jong expected to play key roles as Barcelona looks for a strong start in Europe.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesHansi Flick named a 22-man squad for the match at St. James’ Park, with Christensen and De Jong expected to play key roles as Barcelona looks for a strong start in Europe.

Hansi Flick, head coach of FC Barcelona, has released his 22-man squad list ahead of Wednesday’s trip to England, where the Catalan side will make their Champions League debut against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. The biggest headline is the absence of Lamine Yamal, who continues to struggle with pubic discomfort, and the return of Frenkie de Jong, now fully fit after missing the Valencia clash.

The Dutch midfielder suffered a setback during his first international match with the Netherlands earlier this month but has recovered and is expected to start against the Magpies. For Flick, having De Jong back in midfield is a major boost as Barça looks to start strong in a group stage that will be more competitive than ever.

Barcelona’s traveling party departed at 11 AM CET from Josep Tarradellas Airport. Upon landing in Newcastle, the squad settled at the Melià Newcastle Hotel, where they will remain until kickoff. Later in the evening, Andreas Christensen and Flick are scheduled to speak at the pre-match press conference, followed by the team’s training session at St. James’ Park at 7:00 PM.

Newcastle United will also follow their routine, with Eddie Howe and star midfielder Bruno Guimarães addressing the media earlier in the day before their own training session at the iconic stadium.

Barcelona continues to produce great players at La Masía, and it is demonstrating this in the Champions League.

Barcelona continues to produce great players at La Masía, and it is demonstrating this in the Champions League.

A joint journey with La Masia’s next generation

For years, Barcelona has maintained the tradition of having both the senior team and the U-19 squad travel together for Champions League and Youth League fixtures. UEFA’s scheduling allows the youth team to face the same opponents just hours before the senior match.

Advertisement
Spain in danger of skipping 2026 FIFA World Cup for bizarre reason? Even Lamine Yamal may be powerless to stop it

see also

Spain in danger of skipping 2026 FIFA World Cup for bizarre reason? Even Lamine Yamal may be powerless to stop it

This time, 23 first-team players under Flick and 20 youth players under coach Pol Planas boarded the same charter flight to Newcastle. The U-19s will face their own challenge against Newcastle’s academy side in the Youth League earlier in the day, setting the stage for a double-header of Barça vs. Magpies action.

One of the names creating excitement in La Masia is Ebrima, a young midfielder who symbolizes the academy’s global reach. His family story is inspiring: his father moved from Gambia to Spain in 2007, settling in Cerdanyola (Mataró). Ebrima joined him in 2017 at the age of seven, leaving behind his early childhood in Africa to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Now regarded as one of Barcelona’s brightest academy prospects, Ebrima’s journey reflects the cultural and social diversity that continues to shape the club’s youth system. While still only a teenager, his progress is being closely watched by the coaching staff and fans alike, with many tipping him to follow in the footsteps of La Masia legends.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Inter’s Champions League opener has been hit by a major blow: Lautaro Martínez will not start against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. 

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

As the players made their way off the pitch, one of Madrid’s key attackers was seen sitting with ice strapped around his knee — a detail that immediately sparked concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

UEFA’s disciplinary code could hand Carvajal a minimum three-game suspension for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, keeping him sidelined until December.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two?

Al Nassr make their debut in the AFC Champions League Two against Istiklol, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo