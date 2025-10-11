Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Mexican flag
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesMexican flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Saturday, October 11, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Few matchups carry as much history and intensity as Mexico vs. Argentina, and their U20 World Cup quarterfinal showdown is set to add another fierce chapter to this growing rivalry. These two powerhouses have crossed paths plenty of times in major tournaments, building a competitive edge that always delivers fireworks.

Both sides arrive in top form after dominant Round of 16 victories—Mexico routing Chile 4-1 and Argentina cruising past Nigeria 4-0—setting the stage for a high-stakes battle loaded with talent, passion, and pride. Don’t miss a second of this can’t-miss clash between two of the tournament’s most explosive teams.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez, the two forwards who have become Massimiliano Allegri’s trusted attacking duo, are once again the cause of his growing unease — and not because of anything that’s happening on the Serie A pitch.

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

The United States will host several friendlies during the October 2025 international break, featuring top national teams such as Argentina, Colombia, the USMNT, and Mexico.

How to watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Chile U20 will face Mexico U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

A Spanish player has been ruled out of the national team for the World Cup qualifiers and may also miss the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo