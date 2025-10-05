Without Lamine Yamal: Confirmed lineups for Sevilla vs Barcelona in LaLiga

The Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal will miss one of Barcelona’s toughest away games of the season, as the league leaders visit Sevilla this Sunday at 10:15 PM ET. According to the club’s official medical report, Yamal is sidelined with a pubic muscle injury and is expected to be out for two to three weeks. His absence adds a layer of concern for Hansi Flick’s team ahead of the upcoming El Clásico against Real Madrid on October 26, which he may only narrowly recover for.

Yamal’s injury comes at a critical time. The 18-year-old forward has been one of the breakout stars of 2025, delivering dazzling performances in both LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. His creativity, pace, and technical brilliance have made him an essential piece in Flick’s offensive setup. The staff has opted for caution, preferring not to risk aggravating his condition before the season’s defining stretch.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remains unbeaten in LaLiga with 19 points from seven games, boasting six wins and one draw. Flick is expected to field a strong lineup to maintain their top position, with Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, and Ferrán Torres forming the attacking trio in Yamal’s absence.

Sevilla’s challenge and Alexis Sánchez’s reunion

For Sevilla, the matchup represents a major test of consistency. Under Argentine coach Matías Almeyda, the Andalusian side has found renewed form, earning 10 points from their last four games, including an impressive away victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Alexis Sanchez won several titles with Barcelona.

Adding extra spice to the encounter is Alexis Sánchez’s reunion with Barcelona, the club where he won eight titles between 2011 and 2014. Signed from Udinese at Pep Guardiola’s request, the Chilean forward shared the field with Lionel Messi, contributing 46 goals in 141 appearances before moving to Arsenal.

see also How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Sevilla’s expected lineup includes Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal; a solid back five led by César Azpilicueta and Gabriel Suazo; a midfield anchored by Lucien Agoumé and Batista Mendy; and an attack featuring Alexis Sánchez, Rubén Vargas, and Isaac Romero.

Confirmed lineups

Sevilla: Odysseas Vlachodimos; José Ángel Carmona, César Azpilicueta, Marcao, Gabriel Suazo; Lucien Agoumé, Batista Mendy, Djibril Sow; Alexis Sánchez, Rubén Vargas e Isaac Romero.

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín; Frankie De Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Ferrán Torres, Marcus Rashford y Robert Lewandowski.

