Jude Bellingham is not part of Real Madrid’s starting lineup for the Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabeu, a surprise on matchday five of the league phase. The England midfielder begins the match on the bench, in a decision that appears to come from Jose Mourinho himself.

The move seems to be purely sporting. Mourinho is reportedly giving Bellingham a rest to manage his workload, and the player is neither injured nor suspended. That explanation fits with the numbers, as Bellingham arrives at the PSV match after a heavy workload.

This season he has appeared in 17 matches for Real Madrid between LaLiga and the Champions League, starting 16 of them, with an average of roughly 82 minutes per game.

In his place, Arda Guler enters the midfield, in a slightly more withdrawn role than Bellingham’s, behind an attack of Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande and Kylian Mbappe.

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Real Madrid arrive with a perfect record in the league phase, having won all four matches for 12 points, which leaves them second behind Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference. PSV, meanwhile, sit 25th with four points and need a positive result to improve their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

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Bellingham reportedly close to renewing with Real Madrid

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The decision to rest Bellingham comes at a time when his future at the club appears to be close to settled. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and the England midfielder have reached a verbal agreement on a new five-year contract that would keep him at the Bernabeu until 2031, with the formalities still being finalized.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2029, so the extension would add two more years to his stay. The deal has not been officially announced by the club, although reports suggest that the announcement could come not long from now.

For now, Bellingham will watch the start of the match against PSV from the bench, but his place in Mourinho’s plans seems far from being in doubt. The rest should help him stay fresh for the busy stretch ahead, while also making him a strong option to reinforce the team whenever Mourinho feels it is necessary.

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