Is Jude Bellingham playing today? Projected lineups for Czechia vs England in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

All eyes are locked on Jude Bellingham ahead of a massive UEFA Nations League showdown. The biggest question heading into Tuesday’s Matchday 2 clash in Prague is whether the midfield superstar will start as England looks to avenge a dramatic opening-day defeat. With Czechia also desperately fighting for their first points after dropping their opener to Croatia, the stakes are sky-high.

England fell to a 3-2 defeat against Spain at Wembley, despite taking a 2-1 lead into half-time through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane. Czechia suffered a narrower 2-1 defeat to Croatia, meaning both national teams enter Matchday 2 without a point.

Czechia began its Nations League campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Croatia, with Luka Modrić opening the scoring before Adam Karabec equalised. Marco Pasalic eventually restored Croatia’s advantage, leaving Santi Denia’s side under pressure ahead of England’s visit. Denia is beginning a new era with the national team after replacing Miroslav Koubek.

The Three Lions have lost only one of its nine meetings with the Repre, winning six and drawing two. The only defeat came in Prague during Euro 2020 qualifying in October 2019, when the hosts recovered from Kane’s early penalty to win 2-1.

The most recent meeting ended differently, with England securing a 1-0 victory at Wembley during Euro 2020. Tuesday’s match will therefore be another test for both teams as they attempt to move their Nations League campaigns forward.

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So, is Jude Bellingham playing against Czechia?

Bellingham is expected to retain his place in England’s starting lineup after producing a performance that strengthened his case to continue in Tuchel’s attacking midfield structure. Anthony Gordon also impressed against Spain, while Bukayo Saka is expected to remain on the right and Harry Kane through the middle.

The expected system is a 4-2-3-1, with Bellingham operating behind Kane and alongside the wide attacking players. England’s attacking unit created enough against Spain to justify continuity, even though the national team ultimately conceded twice in the second half.

Bellingham scores in extra time

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Bellingham’s inclusion is particularly significant because England has already lost several established players from the squad. Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento all withdrew before the international window because of injury or workload considerations.

Czechia vs England: Projected lineups

Czechia projected XI (4-2-3-1): Hornicek; Coufal, Hranac, Chaloupek, Slama; Sadilek, Cerv; Ambros, Sulc, Radosta; Hlozek.

England projected XI (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Branthwaite, Hall; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

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