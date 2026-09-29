Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
nations league
Comments

Is Jude Bellingham playing today? Projected lineups for Czechia vs England in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Jude Bellingham #10 of England holds of Torbjorn Heggem #17 of Norway.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham #10 of England holds of Torbjorn Heggem #17 of Norway.

All eyes are locked on Jude Bellingham ahead of a massive UEFA Nations League showdown. The biggest question heading into Tuesday’s Matchday 2 clash in Prague is whether the midfield superstar will start as England looks to avenge a dramatic opening-day defeat. With Czechia also desperately fighting for their first points after dropping their opener to Croatia, the stakes are sky-high.

England fell to a 3-2 defeat against Spain at Wembley, despite taking a 2-1 lead into half-time through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane. Czechia suffered a narrower 2-1 defeat to Croatia, meaning both national teams enter Matchday 2 without a point.

Czechia began its Nations League campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Croatia, with Luka Modrić opening the scoring before Adam Karabec equalised. Marco Pasalic eventually restored Croatia’s advantage, leaving Santi Denia’s side under pressure ahead of England’s visit. Denia is beginning a new era with the national team after replacing Miroslav Koubek.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Three Lions have lost only one of its nine meetings with the Repre, winning six and drawing two. The only defeat came in Prague during Euro 2020 qualifying in October 2019, when the hosts recovered from Kane’s early penalty to win 2-1.

The most recent meeting ended differently, with England securing a 1-0 victory at Wembley during Euro 2020. Tuesday’s match will therefore be another test for both teams as they attempt to move their Nations League campaigns forward.

Advertisement

So, is Jude Bellingham playing against Czechia?

Bellingham is expected to retain his place in England’s starting lineup after producing a performance that strengthened his case to continue in Tuchel’s attacking midfield structure. Anthony Gordon also impressed against Spain, while Bukayo Saka is expected to remain on the right and Harry Kane through the middle.

The expected system is a 4-2-3-1, with Bellingham operating behind Kane and alongside the wide attacking players. England’s attacking unit created enough against Spain to justify continuity, even though the national team ultimately conceded twice in the second half.

Bellingham scored in extra time

Bellingham scores in extra time

Advertisement

Bellingham’s inclusion is particularly significant because England has already lost several established players from the squad. Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento all withdrew before the international window because of injury or workload considerations.

Czechia vs England: Projected lineups

Czechia projected XI (4-2-3-1): Hornicek; Coufal, Hranac, Chaloupek, Slama; Sadilek, Cerv; Ambros, Sulc, Radosta; Hlozek.

England projected XI (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Branthwaite, Hall; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Czechia vs England in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Czechia vs England in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Czechia host England at Fortuna Arena in Prague on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, for their Group A3 Matchday 2 fixture in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

Why isn’t Patrik Schick starting for Czechia against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Patrik Schick starting for Czechia against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Czechia face a must-win Matchday 3 against 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico, and in a tactical twist, star forward Patrik Schick has been left out of the European side's starting XI.

Why isn’t Raul Jimenez starting for Mexico against Czechia at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Raul Jimenez starting for Mexico against Czechia at the 2026 World Cup?

For the last World Cup group phase game against Czechia, Raul Jimenez will have to wait to perform for the Mexico national team on the subs bench.

Portugal defeats Czechia despite Martinez's uninspired tactics

Portugal defeats Czechia despite Martinez's uninspired tactics

Portugal's thrilling, stomach-turning, come-from-behind victory against Czechia felt more like a loss for Roberto Martinez and Portugal. Sure, Portugal took home all three points against one of the tournament's trickier teams. And yes, they did show incredible resolve to claw back from a one-goal deficit against a frustrating low block. They bombarded Czechia with several […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo