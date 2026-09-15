Why aren’t Jude Bellingham and Bernardo Silva starting for Real Madrid vs Elche in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Jose Mourinho left out Jude Bellingham and Bernardo Silva from his starting lineup for Real Madrid’s Matchday 6 clash against Elche in the 2026-27 LaLiga season, opting for a reshuffled midfield and attack at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

The most likely explanation behind the decision is squad management ahead of a decisive week. Real Madrid travel to face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby this Sunday, September 20.

Giving Bellingham a rest makes sense, as the English midfielder has carried a heavy workload this season, starting in all five of Real Madrid’s league matches so far and contributing three goals and three assists.

Resting him against a struggling Elche side gives Mourinho the chance to have him fresh for the derby without risking fatigue or injury in a fixture considered more manageable on paper.

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The rotation comes with Aurelien Tchouameni and Yan Diomande stepping into the XI in place of the usual starters, while Real Madrid arrive at the match sitting fourth in the table with 9 points.

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Real Madrid’s confirmed lineup vs Elche

Real Madrid remain without three regulars through long-term injury: center-back Eder Militao (hamstring), left-back Ferland Mendy (thigh) and forward Rodrygo (knee) were all left out of the squad entirely for this fixture.

This is Mourinho’s starting XI to face Elche: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Valverde; Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, Diomande; Mbappe.