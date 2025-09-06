Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England vs Andorra in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England vs Andorra in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers? That is the major question hanging over Thomas Tuchel’s squad as they prepare for a return to Villa Park for the first time in nearly two decades. The Three Lions sit top of Group K with three wins from three matches, but doubts remain about their performances—and the absence of one of their brightest stars has added to the intrigue.

England has enjoyed a perfect start to their qualifying campaign, winning 2-0 against Albania, 3-0 against Latvia, and edging a tense 1-0 away victory over Andorra in June. That narrow win, courtesy of Harry Kane’s goal, underlined the difficulty of breaking down Europe’s minnows, whose goalkeeper Iker Alvarez delivered a man-of-the-match performance.

However, momentum was dented days later in Nottingham, when England suffered their first defeat under Tuchel, a 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal. It was a performance that drew criticism, with many questioning whether Tuchel’s style has truly transformed the national team since he took charge.

The visit of Andorra this weekend, followed by a tougher clash in Serbia, offers a chance to steady the ship. Victory in both matches would leave the Englishmen within touching distance of booking their ticket to next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Why is Bellingham missing?

And so, to the burning question: why is Jude Bellingham not playing against Andorra? The answer lies in a long-standing injury. The Real Madrid midfielder dislocated his left shoulder in November 2023, during a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano. Despite the setback, Bellingham powered through the pain, helping Madrid to a historic La Liga and Champions League double in 2023-24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the injury lingered. By the end of the 2024-25 season, as Madrid lost their league title to Barcelona and fell to Arsenal in Europe, the decision was made: Bellingham would undergo surgery. “The surgery was performed successfully in mid-July,” Spanish outlets reported, though Madrid declined to set an official recovery timeline. Estimates suggest he could be out for three months, meaning his comeback is expected around October.

For Real Madrid, Bellingham’s absence has already been felt. He has missed the start of the season. England, meanwhile, will be without the midfielder who was instrumental in their run to the Euro 2024 final. Tuchel acknowledged the blow but stressed the need to adapt: “Injuries are part of football. We have to focus on those available, and it’s a chance for others to step up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Three Lions and Los Blancos’ fans will circle October 26—the date of the first El Clasico of the season—as a possible return for Madrid’s No. 5. For the national team, the hope is that Bellingham can rejoin the fold in time for the crucial stages of qualification.