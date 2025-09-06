Kylian Mbappe leaves fans emotional with six-word reaction to joining Thierry Henry in France’s history books

France’s 2-0 victory over Ukraine in their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier was about more than just three points. It was about history. Kylian Mbappe, captain and talisman, moved level with Thierry Henry’s iconic scoring record, marking a milestone that places him within touching distance of Olivier Giroud’s all-time tally. But what struck most fans wasn’t just the goal, nor the record—it was Mbappe’s emotional six-word reaction after the game that showed how much the moment truly meant to him.

Didier Deschamps’ side began their campaign in Wroclaw with intensity. Michael Olise opened the scoring in the 10th minute, slotting home a Bradley Barcola assist with composure. The early strike gave France control, though Ukraine threatened through Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, whose effort forced a goal-line clearance from Ibrahima Konate, and Illia Zabarnyi, who struck Mike Maignan’s post.

Despite these moments of danger, Les Bleus’ attack kept probing. Olise nearly added a second, while Ousmane Dembele tested Anatoliy Trubin. Yet it would take Mbappe to provide the knockout blow.

With eight minutes left, the Real Madrid star produced the moment of the night. Racing onto an Aurelien Tchouameni through-ball, he brushed past Zabarnyi and rifled a low shot into the corner. The goal sealed France’s win, but its significance stretched far beyond the scoreline. It was Mbappe’s 51st international goal, pulling him level with Thierry Henry as the nation’s second-highest scorer. Crucially, he achieved the feat in just 91 appearances, far quicker than Henry’s 123. Now, only Olivier Giroud, at 57, remains ahead.

What did Mbappe say after the game?

Speaking to TF1 after the match, Mbappe revealed what the record meant to him. His six-word reflection summed it up perfectly: “It’s an honor to go level.” Expanding further, he said: “Everyone knows what Thierry Henry represents for us Frenchmen, particularly strikers. He opened up a path. He completed gigantic feats. I have a lot of admiration and respect for him.”

The striker made clear that while equaling Henry was special, the journey is not over. “Big up for Titi! But I want to go beyond it now… To be France’s all-time record goalscorer, that’d be something.”

Record within reach

Giroud’s tally of 57 goals is now just six away, a gap Mbappe could realistically close in the coming months. Remarkably, he has already scored three times in France’s last three matches.

Yet Mbappe downplayed any obsession with the record. “It’s not something I think about. I don’t know if it’s because I think I can beat it or because I think there are more important things, but to be France’s all-time record goalscorer, that’d be something.” For him, winning remains the priority: “To reach this number so early is out of this world. I want to continue and, above all, win matches and titles.”