Christian Pulisic receives another high honor as World Cup and Serie A icon Alessandro Del Piero’s stunning eight-word claim goes viral

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Alessandro Del Piero (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesAlessandro Del Piero (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Few players have transformed both their image and their club’s fortunes quite like Christian Pulisic has done at Milan. Since arriving at San Siro in 2023, the American winger has become a pillar of consistency, creativity, and drive — a player whose every touch seems to breathe new life into the Rossoneri’s attack. His sharpness in front of goal, relentless work rate, and leadership have now earned him admiration from a man who knows a thing or two about Italian greatness: Alessandro Del Piero.

The former Juventus icon and World Cup winner recently delivered a powerful statement on Pulisic’s rise — an eight-word assessment that placed him among Serie A’s most respected figures. But before revealing exactly what Del Piero said, it’s worth understanding just how the 27-year-old has earned such acclaim.

September was nothing short of spectacular for Pulisic. His performances have propelled Milan among the early title contenders, earning him the club and league’s official ‘MVP of the Month’ award. The recognition came after a string of performances that made him the most decisive player in Italy’s top flight, both statistically and stylistically.

In just seven matches across all competitions, the American scored six goals and provided two assists, becoming a constant threat to every defense he faced. His highlight performance came in the 3-0 win over Udinese, where he registered two goals and an assist, leaving both fans and analysts in awe.

Even when used as a substitute, his impact remained enormous. Against Lecce in the Coppa Italia, he stepped onto the pitch and sealed the result with a pinpoint finish in the 64th minute. Milan’s official statement summed it up perfectly: “Beyond the goal, he impressed with high pressing, immediate ball recoveries, and skills off the ball, which all significantly raise the standard of the team.”

Del Piero steps forward with high praise

While the Milan faithful have already placed Pulisic on a pedestal, it was Alessandro Del Piero’s recent comments that turned heads across Europe. Speaking on ESPN FC, the former Italy captain highlighted not only Pulisic’s statistics but also the intelligence and versatility behind his performances.

“His role in Milan is very clear and he improved time by time, month by month, year by year,” Del Piero began. “So now he’s definitely the most dangerous player for them. But not only as a striker, scoring goals or assists, but as a guy that can play also midfielder and get connected between midfielders and attackers.”

And then came his eight-word assessment — simple yet weighty, delivered with the authority of a legend: “So he’s doing amazing already for many years.” It was a statement that not only recognized Pulisic’s present form but also his resilience — a career that began in Dortmund, endured turbulent spells at Chelsea, and has now blossomed fully in Milan.

