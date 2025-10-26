Trending topics:
Why did Lionel Messi renew with Inter Miami? The Argentine icon finally explains his decision

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff.
Lionel Messi is enjoying his most remarkable season since joining Inter Miami in 2023. Propelling his team to the 2025 MLS playoffs, he secured the Golden Boot with an impressive 29 goals. Despite speculation about his future following the retirements of teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi defied expectations by renewing his contract with the Herons, sharing insightful reasons behind this pivotal decision.

I’ve always said that I base my decision on how I feel day to day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue playing and remain part of this club. And the truth is that I felt very good during the year, I’m happy living in Miami, as is my family, Lionel Messi said, via NBC News.

Jordi Alba’s contract extension months before his retirement serves as a reminder that staying with a club doesn’t guarantee playing until that year, as players may still opt for early retirement. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi finds contentment in Miami, harmoniously blending family life with his pivotal role in elevating the Herons to prominence. His influential presence is reshaping a project that initially faced skepticism.

Not only has Lionel Messi decided to renew his contract, but Inter Miami are also strategically building a robust sporting project around him. The signings of Tadeo Allende, Telasco Segovia, and Rodrigo De Paul have already made waves in MLS, showcasing a clear intent to chase titles and keep Messi driven. Meanwhile, the Herons are betting on the promising talent of Mateo Silvetti, underscoring their commitment to a bright future.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi #10 and Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami celebrating a goal.

Lionel Messi stands out as one of the most influential players in MLS history

Lionel Messi, despite his veteran status, has quickly become Inter Miami’s top scorer while setting new benchmarks in MLS history. His influence transcends scoring, highlighted by his record-breaking feats, including the most assists in a single match, with five, and the highest number of goal contributions—six in one game. Furthermore, Messi reached 40 goal contributions faster than anyone else in league history, amid more records that underscore his remarkable impact.

With his arrival in 2023, the Herons transformed from a team at the bottom of the table into one of the top favorites for the 2025 MLS Cup. After qualifying for the postseason in two consecutive seasons, they have finally managed to establish a balanced team. Messi stands out on offense, scoring 31 goals so far, making it his best season since arriving in MLS and marking his already historic run.

Inter Miami may keep reinforcing their roster after Busquets and Jordi Alba’s retirement

The retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets bring both a challenge and a golden opportunity for Inter Miami to refresh their roster. Both retirements at the season’s end will open substantial salary cap space, enabling the pursuit of promising young talent or marquee signings. Sergio Reguilón is reportedly a top target, expected to join on a free transfer after the 2025 MLS playoffs to seamlessly step into Alba’s role, reported Fabrizio Romano.

With Sergio Busquets firmly anchoring Javier Mascherano’s lineup, the Herons need a natural defensive midfielder to bolster their roster after his retirement. While Yannick Bright and Rodrigo De Paul can fill in, their strengths lie as inside midfielders. Federico Redondo would have been the ideal replacement had he stayed, underscoring the urgency to address this glaring gap. Although no specific names have emerged, expect potential candidates to surface soon.

