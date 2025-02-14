Trending topics:
Serie A
Why Christian Pulisic won’t start for Milan against Verona: Two key reasons behind Conceicao’s decision

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Sergio Conceicao (left), and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesSergio Conceicao (left), and Christian Pulisic (right)

Milan is set to face Hellas Verona in Serie A, and all eyes are on manager Sergio Conceicao’s team selection following the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

With the Rossoneri needing a crucial victory to regain momentum, reports suggest that Conceicao will make tactical adjustments—including dropping USMNT star Christian Pulisic to the bench. While Pulisic has been a vital part of Milan’s attack this season, there are two significant reasons behind this surprising decision. 

Wednesday’s match against Feyenoord was a much-anticipated event for Milan fans, as it marked the first time that Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, and Santiago Gimenez all started together in attack. The ‘Fantastic Four’ plan had generated excitement, but they ultimately failed to make an impact, with Milan suffering a narrow 1-0 loss in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

As a result, Conceicao is now reconsidering his attacking setup. Reports suggest that the Serie A giant’s manager may abandon the 4-2-3-1 formation and instead switch to a 4-3-3 system against Verona. If this happens, one of the four attackers will have to be sacrificed, and the sources indicate that Pulisic is the most likely to miss out, at least for this weekend.

pulisic conceicao milan

Leao, Felix, and Gimenez expected to start

According to updates from Sky Italia, MilanNews, and Calciomercato, the Portuguese boss is expected to keep Leao, Felix, and Gimenez in the starting lineup, meaning that Pulisic will drop to the bench. With Gimenez’s role as the primary striker secure, the battle for the remaining two attacking spots seemingly favored Leao and Felix over Pulisic.

One possible replacement for Pulisic could be Yunus Musah, who is set to return to the lineup after serving a suspension. The American midfielder could be deployed on the right wing, offering the Rossoneri a more balanced midfield setup. Additionally, Riccardo Sottil and Alex Jimenez are also in contention for a starting role.

Why Pulisic will start on bench against Verona

Tactical adjustments

The first reason behind Pulisic’s expected benching is Conceicao’s desire to change Milan’s attacking setup after the Feyenoord defeat. The 4-3-3 formation would provide greater midfield stability, ensuring Milan is more solid defensively while still offering attacking options.

Pulisic, who has primarily played as a right winger in the 4-2-3-1 systemmay not be the ideal fit for the new tactical approach. Instead, a more traditional midfielder like Musah might be favored to provide additional balance.

leao pulisic
Fitness concerns ahead of Feyenoord’s second leg

The second reason for Pulisic’s expected absence is related to his fitness levels. According to Sky Italia, the USMNT star did not look 100% fit during Milan’s match against Feyenoord. Thus, Conceicao may prefer to rest Pulisic this weekend so that he can be fully recovered for the all-important return leg at San Siro, where Milan must overturn a 1-0 deficit to progress in the Champions League.

“The reason why Christian Pulisic won’t play is that he is expected to rest this weekend, but Sergio Conceicao is still undecided on who will replace him,” reported Sky Italia. With Milan’s European ambitions on the line, Conceicao is likely prioritizing Pulisic’s availability for the second leg rather than risking him in a domestic match.

