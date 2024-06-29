In a recent turn of events at the ongoing Copa America tournament, the South American football governing body, CONMEBOL, have taken disciplinary measures against Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni, and Chile’s coach Ricardo Gareca. They handed both coaches one-match suspensions due to their teams’ late arrivals to the field of play. They have thus violated the tournament’s regulations.

CONMEBOL‘s statement on Friday confirmed the suspensions, citing violations of articles 104 and 145 of the tournament’s regulations. These articles stipulate that teams must take the field on time for the scheduled start or restart of play. The governing body emphasized the importance of adhering to these rules to ensure the smooth and timely progression of the competition. As a result, both coaches will be absent from the substitutes’ bench during their respective teams’ final Group Stage matches.

The incident involving Argentina occurred during their Copa America opener against Canada last week. The defending champions were late in taking the field for the second half, which prompted criticism from Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch, who suggested that Argentina should face financial penalties for their tardiness. On the other hand, Ricardo Gareca‘s Chile were late in bringing on a player at halftime during their match against Argentina on Tuesday.

Financial penalties imposed as well

Article 145 of the competition regulations clearly specifies the consequences of failing to adhere to the scheduled times. It states: “If the players of a team appear on the field later than the scheduled time for the start or resumption of the game, or disobey the referee’s or match delegate’s instructions, the responsible association may be sanctioned by CONMEBOL’s disciplinary bodies with a warning for a first offense and a fine for second or subsequent offenses.”

In addition to the suspensions, the governing body fined both the Argentine and Chilean football federations $15,000 each. These fines serve as further consequences for their failure to comply with the tournament’s regulations regarding punctuality.

Gareca’s ban prevented him from attending the formal pre-match conference before the game versus Canada, further complicating things. Sergio Santín addressed the media in his place, explaining the situation and CONMEBOL’s disciplinary decision. Similarly, Lionel Scaloni will not be present for Argentina’s match against Peru.

Who will replace Scaloni and Gareca?

Argentina currently top Group A with six points, having secured their place in the quarter-finals. However, they will face Peru on Saturday without the presence of their coach, Lionel Scaloni, on the sidelines. Additionally, Lionel Messi will also be absent due to discomfort from an injury sustained during the match against Chile. This adds a layer of complexity to Argentina’s final group stage match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Chile, with only one point so far, will take on group runners-up Canada in their final group match. Ricardo Gareca will also be missing from the bench, with his assistant coach Sergio Santín stepping in to handle duties. Gareca won’t be on the field during the match and will have to watch from the stands.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO : IMAGO / Icon Sportswire