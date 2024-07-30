Premier League sides have been competing to acquire star signatures from all across the globe during the summer transfer window. For some, that is an opportunity to make splash signings to bolster squads. Others have been flirting with financial fair play regulations. As a result, spending has not been as high as other record-breaking transfer windows. Eight clubs have reported a net transfer income, meaning they are receiving more on departures than they are spending. With that movement, some teams have stood out as success stories, while others are struggling.

Young Blood for Manchester United

We have to begin at the Theatre of Dreams, where Manchester United secured the services of two young talents. Let’s start with Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker is very much a modern center-forward. He shined in his second season in Serie A, finishing as Bologna’s top scorer. A sparkling season that helped secure Thiago Motta’s side Champions League status. With 11 goals and 4 assists in the campaign, he could solve the Red Devils headache up-front. Denmark international, Rasmus Hojlund has shined in glimpses, but the addition of former Bayern Munich attacker should help set alight Manchester United’s attacking potential.

In addition, Erik Ten Hag has bolstered his defensive line. At the age of 18, Leny Yoro joined the ranks to help solve the subdued defensive displays that have been rather common at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has already made 60 appearances for Lille and featured heavily in their Europa Conference League campaign. United conceded the fifth most expected goals in the Premier League last season meaning Yoro will be thrown into the deep end. Yoro has the talent to thrive, but the pressure of Manchester United will put Yoro under the microscope.

Despair in the departure lounge at Goodison Park

Everton have acted rather lackluster so far in the window. The most significant of their arrivals is Iliman Ndiaye, who has previous experience at Sheffield United. He only managed to score three goals for Marseille in the last campaign, leaving lots to prove for the Senegalese striker. Everton’s biggest worry sits in the departure lounge. Belgium defensive midfielder, Amadou Onana has moved to Aston Villa for a club-record fee. He had a vital role for the Toffees acting as both a defensive and a box-to-box midfielder. The profit generated from his sale will be appetizing. Yet, it could hinder the chances of Premier League survival.

Signings galore for the Villans

We can’t ignore Unai Emery’s business in the Midlands. Swooping for stars such as Onana, Maatsen and Philogene is headline material, but smart captures like Luton’s Ross Barkley have gone under the radar. The Villans have also sold well. Receiving a reported 50 million pounds ($65 million) for Moussa Diaby and an additional 43 million ($54 million) for Douglas Luiz allowed them to fund moves for younger, propitious players. With a debut Champions League crusade to look forward to, Aston Villa could continue to write history with their impressive business.

Newcastle making do in Premier League transfer window

It’s been a dull affair in the North East for Eddie Howe’s side. With potential transfer restrictions in place due to the Premier League’s strict financial fair play rules, the Magpies haven’t yet set the market alight. The addition of Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly are the only real acquisitions at St James Park. Up and comers, Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh depart. With recent investment, it could get exciting up north in the next few years. There is just one month left in the summer transfer window. Consequently, the likelihood of Newcastle threatening next season is still unclear.

With all the Premier League clubs battling the strict financial rules, it has not been the most exciting window in recent history. There’s still a month to go for clubs to bolster their roster with the deadline for signings being August 30. The season begins on August 16 as Manchester United take on Fulham. The Premier League TV schedule has the latest details on how you can watch along.

PHOTOS: IMAGO