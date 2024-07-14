Joshua Zirkzee is on the verge of being the newest player to join the Manchester United squad.

This marks the first INEOS-era signing and serves as a testament to the owners’ efforts to have a youthful squad. Manchester United have agreed a fee of about €42 million (£35 million) for the 23-year-old.

The price is more than the Dutchman’s €40 million release clause, but whereas the release clause has to be paid in full, United can pay the €42 million over the next three years.

His landing at Old Trafford has been received positively by fans. As we speak, he is currently going through medical checkups and will soon hit the pitch.

Timing a big factor for United

He comes at a critical moment when Manchester United has been struggling with the center-forward position.

Hojlund has been solely occupying the position, and therefore Zirkzee’s arrival will relieve him of the pressure. Other than that, he is also seen to have complementary skills to Hojlund.

However, it will be interesting to see who gets more playtime. Additionally, Manchester United will have a pair of talented young center forwards that will lead their attack for many years to come.

Zirkzee’s journey to Old Trafford

Now, who is Zirkzee? Well, he is a 23-year-old Dutch star who has been playing for Bologna FC.

He went through Bayern Munich’s system and later had a brief stint at Anderlecht. He scored 18 goals for the Belgian team in the 2021–22 season before joining the Serie A club Bologna Fc.

In the 2023–24 season, he was Bologna’s top scorer with a total of 12 goals in 37 appearances. He also gave five assists and was instrumental in the club securing a spot in the Champions League’s group stage for the first time since 1963–64.

Looking at his plays during the 2023–24 season, you can tell he has a lot of potential. Zirkzee also made his Netherlands debut in the 2-1 Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Turkey as an 87th-minute substitute.

When you look at Zirkzee’s games, you can tell he is quick and has control of the ball. He is also a reliable striker and is always in the right spot on the pitch. The striker has a height advantage too.

Standing at 6’4”, he is a tower of a man. His ability to drop off and link up plays gives United’s attack added variety. Not only that, he is a fluid dribbler, and with his physicality, he can hold up the ball and bring others into play.

Zirkzee is also able to play as a wide forward, dragging defenders away and disorganizing defenses. He often picks up the ball from deep and wide areas and can pass and dribble to get through tight spaces. Looking at his games, he averaged 1.5 clearances and made 30 passes per game. He is seen as a facilitator and creates a lot of chances for his teammates.

In essence, the 23-year-old has a lot to bring to the table. He is filling a position that was abandoned for a long time. Yes, you could argue that Hojlund has done a pretty good job as a center forward, but he also needs someone who complements him.

Someone who takes the pressure away and redirects defenders to give space for his teammates to score. That person could just be Joshua Zirkzee.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportsphoto