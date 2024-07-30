NBC Sports is bringing the next Premier League Fan Fest to Chicago in September. It will be the first time that NBC Sports has held the fan festival in The Windy City. As the city with the biggest population in the American Midwest, expectations are that the turnout will be large for the festival that’ll be held during the weekend of September 21 and 22.

In previous years, the Premier League Fan Festival has visited Miami Beach, Orlando, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, and Philadelphia. Chicago will be the 10th Premier League Mornings Live event here in the United States.

Soccer fans who attend the festival will get to experience NBC’s coverage of the Premier League in a unique setting. Studio host Rebecca Lowe, as well as analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard, are scheduled to present Premier League Mornings Live from the event. Other high-profile special guests will also join the regular crew as well.

Premier League Fan Fest continues to grow in popularity

Along with covering the Premier League matches of the weekend, the two-day fan fest will also include a series of family-friendly activities. While the event is in Chicago, the exact location of the festival will come out at a later date. Details on how to register to attend the fan fest will also be announced in August. This comes as NBC Sports kicks off their coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The most recent Premier League Fan Festival was hosted in Nashville back in April. While it was their ninth such event in recent years, it garnered the most attention. NBC reported that nearly 9,000 people flocked to the Music City to take in the scenes on the first day alone. This set a single-day record attendance for the event.

Special guests at this particular fan fest included Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah and WWE’s Sheamus Farrelly. Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer also joined in on the fun as well.

The festival concludes with a massive match

There are 10 English top-flight fixtures on the docket for the weekend of the fan fest. A London derby between West Ham and Chelsea will kick off the event on Saturday, September 21st at 6:30 a.m. CT. Six total Premier League games start at 9 a.m. CT, including Liverpool going against Bournemouth.

The day’s action concludes with Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace at 11:30 a.m. CT. On Sunday, the action starts with Brighton & Hove Albion versus Nottingham Forest at 8 a.m. CT. However, the biggest match of the weekend is the last one. Arguably the two biggest title contenders, Manchester City and Arsenal, will go head-to-head at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Full schedule of Premier League matches during the fan fest in Chicago

All of the following games are listed in US Eastern Time. Kickoff times are one hour earlier based on Chicago being in Central Time.

Saturday, September 21

7:30 a.m. — West Ham vs Chelsea

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs Wolves

10 a.m. — Fulham vs Newcastle

10 a.m. — Southampton vs Ipswich Town

10 a.m. — Tottenham vs Brentford

10 a.m. — Leicester City vs Everton

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.

Sunday, September 22nd

9 a.m. — Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

10:30 a.m. — Manchester City vs Arsenal