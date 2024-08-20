As the United States, Canada, and Mexico prepare for the 2026 World Cup, fans from all over the world want to travel to take in the action. This, however, could pose a problem. Obtaining a visa to legally enter the United States is typically a lengthy process. The recent COVID-19 pandemic made this process even more complicated.

Visa appointments have wait times extending two years before World Cup 2026

Nevertheless, the mass influx of travelers needing new visas to travel to the States is bottlenecked at the moment. A new report by NPR claims that wait times to access visa paperwork in some areas are longer than the time left before the 2026 World Cup begins.

For instance, the current wait time for an appointment in Bogota, Colombia is now 677 days. The tournament across North America is set to start in just 663 days. Wait times in Mexico City can be up to 476 days and even 850 days in Ottawa.

The situation in these cities, however, is not necessarily the norm. Wait times regarding obtaining U.S. visas vary quite drastically depending on the area. Rome and Seoul currently have wait times of less than one week. Cities such as Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Paris, and London are also scheduled to have appointments available within a couple of months. Wait times in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, on the other hand, are currently about a year.

FIFA is working with authorities in the United States to ensure the visas do not cause any issues for fans looking to attend the World Cup. The world’s governing body has collaborated with sectors of the US government including security and administration.

“We recognize the urgency of these matters, as well as the role they play in delivering a successful event that will draw millions of visitors from around the world,” FIFA said in a statement.

US government could ease concerns with a new task force

The issue is making members of the U.S. Congress perk up. Lawmakers on both political sides are asking the White House to form a special task force to ease concerns. Regardless of the specific visa wait time, officials are asking those wishing to travel to the 2026 World Cup to start the process as soon as possible.

Outside of just getting an appointment regarding a visa, the actual paperwork can be tough to get. Applying for a visitor usually requires an official letter from an employer in an applicant’s home country. Visitors essentially need proof that they have regular income back home. Foreign self-employed soccer fans can find it difficult to provide this necessary paperwork.

The American government will see a massive influx in temporary travel for sporting events. Along with the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. is also hosting the 2025 Club World Cup, the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

If you’re planning to attend World Cup 2026 games in the United States and you need a visa, the time to start preparing is now.

PHOTOS: IMAGO