Here are all of the details of where you can watch LAFC vs León on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LAFC vs León WHAT CONCACAF Champions League Final Leg 2 WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, June 4, 2023

WHERE FS1, TUDN



LAFC vs León will see a first time CONCACAF Champions League winner. León have made just one finals appearance before, in 1993 in the old Champions’ Cup format. LAFC, in just their sixth year as a club, is already appearing in their second Champions League final. They lost in 2020, but will be looking to become just the second ever MLS side to win under the current format. They would be just the fourth American side since 1962 to win the region’s top club tournament.

