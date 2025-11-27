Nico Paz’s remarkable Serie A display prompts Como president’s admission: ‘It’s impossible to convince Real Madrid’

The 2025-26 season is shaping up to be the breakthrough campaign for Nicolas Paz as a professional player. He had shown promise last year with Como 1907, but now he is shining at the highest level in Serie A. That has drawn the interest of Real Madrid, and his future seems increasingly tied to the Spanish giant.

“We have understood that it’s impossible for us to convince Real Madrid to remove the buy-back clause in their favor,” admitted Como president Mirwan Suwarso in an interview with Sky Sports. “We’d better focus on enjoying Nico Paz and hope that he stays here as long as possible.”

Suwarso’s statement confirms the rumors circulating in recent days linking Paz with an imminent return to Real Madrid. The young midfielder began his professional career with the Spanish side, debuting in November 2023 during a UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Braga.

Limited opportunities there led him to move to Como the following year in a deal worth around $7 million. However, Real Madrid had the foresight to include a buy-back clause, giving them priority over other clubs if they decide to bring the player back.

Now, with Paz delivering increasingly impressive performances in Serie A, Los Blancos appear determined to recover the Argentine wonderkid. Even so, rumors of a potential move in the winter transfer window now seem unlikely, and the end of his spell at Como appears more likely to come next summer.

Nico Paz’s impressive numbers in Serie A

Real Madrid’s interest in re-signing Paz is completely logical considering the performances he is producing at Como. The young Argentine is both the top scorer and top assister in Serie A, making him the player with the most goal contributions in Italy.

Across 12 league matches, Nico Paz has scored 5 goals—the same total as AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, and Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini. In addition, the Argentine has recorded 4 assists, a mark he shares with five other players. All of this has helped Como achieve a historic season, currently sitting sixth in the standings and in UEFA Conference League positions.

Cesc Fabregas praises Nico Paz

In this context, with Nicolas Paz firmly in the spotlight, his coach at Como 1907 offered high praise, comparing him to other Serie A stars and even one of his former teammates at Barcelona.

“Nico Paz is strong because he pulls plays out of nowhere. He does crazy things, without limits. Him, Dybala, Soule… but also fullbacks like Dani Alves,” explained Cesc Fabregas, according to Marca. “They are players who invent plays that you can only applaud… He can go as far as he wants if he continues with this humility and ambition. The talent and the physical tools are there.”

