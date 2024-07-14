As the Euro 2024 final approaches, Spain’s young winger Nico Williams has caught the attention of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

The Englishman has drawn comparisons between Williams and his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. Spain will face England in the highly anticipated final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium; and Williams will likely play a crucial role for La Roja.

Spain‘s coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to maintain an unchanged lineup, with the 22-year-old winger starting five of Spain’s six games in the tournament.

Despite his lack of finals experience, de la Fuente has shown confidence in Williams and fellow winger Lamine Yamal; believing they can handle the pressure of such a crucial game.

Williams’ impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona reportedly keen on securing his transfer from Athletic Club.

The Blaugrana’s interest is part of a broader pattern, with other top European clubs; including Arsenal and Chelsea, also showing interest in the dynamic winger. Despite receiving less media attention than Yamal, Williams has been highlighted as La Roja’s key threat by Rooney.

What did Rooney say about Williams?

The 38-year-old Rooney has been vocal about his admiration for Williams, warning England’s defenders to be vigilant against him.

He sees parallels between Williams and a young Cristiano Ronaldo; particularly in terms of physical presence and the ability to go past defenders effortlessly.

“England will need to defend well on the flanks against Spain because their brilliant two young wingers provide their main threat”, he told The Times.

“Williams, for me, is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when Cristiano was young. He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes tries too much but usually makes the right decisions. He is an incredible threat in one-on-one situations and scores goals as well. England need to be really careful with him.”

The Plymouth Argyle boss also emphasized the fearlessness of young players like Williams and Yamal. He further compared their mentality to his own during Euro 2004. “Fear? Young lads like him, Nico Williams and Mainoo haven’t lived long enough to know it or understand what it is. On the big stage of a European Championship, they’re just playing and enjoying it and having fun, and normally that’s the best way to play the game.”

How Luis de la Fuente helped Williams and Spain improve

Luis de la Fuente’s approach with Spain has marked a departure from the possession-heavy style of his predecessor, Luis Enrique. De la Fuente has introduced a more direct style of play, utilizing the pace and skill of wingers like Williams and Yamal.

This tactical evolution has been a key factor in Spain’s journey to the final, showcasing a balance between control and direct attacking play.

Williams and Yamal have been integral to Spain’s success in the tournament. Their ability to create chances and score goals has made them standout performers. Rooney’s comparison of Williams to Ronaldo underscores the young winger’s potential and the threat he poses to England’s defense. “Lamine Yamal will be full of confidence after his brilliant goal against France and he reminds me a bit of how I was at Euro 2004 – a teenager having the time of his life”, Rooney added.

