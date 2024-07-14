The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) kicked up their two-match friendly series against Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, as the 2024 Olympics loom close.

When Emma Hayes took over, many wondered whether the team’s performance would improve under her watch.

This youthful squad still has a long way to go before they can return to their world-beating prowess. However, their 1-0 win should serve as some comfort.

The match began with a brief defensive phase before the Stars and Stripes stepped into an attacking role, creating several opportunities.

However, Mexico’s fast and physical play, characterized by a high press, thwarted many attempts to play out of the back. Neither team was able to find the final quality to finish in the first half, leading to a scoreless draw at halftime.

The second half mirrored the first in its tempo and intensity. The USWNT continued to generate the lion’s share of chances; with a Trinity Rodman deflection going just wide and Sophia Smith unable to convert in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

Mexico, too, pressed forward but failed to break the deadlock.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute with a cool conversion from Smith. Rose Lavelle initiated the play with a long ball to a sprinting Rodman, who then passed to Mallory Swanson; before Smith received the ball in the top corner of the box.

The 20-goal striker took a few touches before firing her shot into the far corner, scoring the only goal of the match.

USWNT’s struggles and tactical adjustments

Despite the victory, the match highlighted the USWNT’s struggle to break down La Tri’s high press. Stronger opponents could force more turnovers and capitalize on counter-attacks.

Emma Hayes, a tactician known for her strategic depth, is likely mapping out solutions to such tactical challenges. Thus, she is potentially relying on wide long balls to bypass multiple lines of defense.

The team’s failure to capitalize on chances remains a significant concern. The ratio of one goal from six shots on target out of 17 total attempts is far from ideal, especially in tournament play where margins are often narrower. Hayes addressed this, saying,

“We really started the game really well so it was a good intensity, great chances. I think we rushed that play a little and [the] intention is good. I can’t fault, criticize the players for that, but it’s teaching them the right moments.”

What’s next for Emma Hayes and her players?

The USWNT’s next match is on Tuesday, July 16, against Costa Rica at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field. This friendly is crucial for refining their tactics before heading to the Olympic Games.

The team’s identity has historically been tied to an attacking philosophy. Despite their recent struggles, the 1-0 win over Mexico offered signs of progress. Hayes is committed to ensuring her team’s attack is multifaceted and tactically versatile, as she noted, “My job is to put us in the best possible positions and being versatile within the game.”

As the team continues to fine-tune their strategies and build cohesion, the anticipation for the Olympics grows. The USWNT aims to leave behind their World Cup disappointments and prove themselves on the Olympic stage, beginning July 25 against Zambia.

