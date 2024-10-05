Napoli made a huge splash in signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer, and the forward has now made a significant decision regarding his international career with Belgium.

The Belgian forward has informed the Belgian Football Federation that he will not participate in any more international fixtures for the remainder of 2024.

This decision comes as Lukaku focuses on regaining full match fitness with Napoli; following a summer of uncertainty and a delayed transfer from Chelsea.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has officially communicated his decision to Belgium’s national team management.

The striker missed the entire preseason due to his extended transfer saga with Chelsea. Thus, he is still working his way back to peak fitness. As such, he feels that his focus should remain solely on his new club until he can return to full strength.

With the veteran has reportedly told the Belgian Federation that he won’t play for the national team until the new year; meaning he will sit out the Red Devils’ upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and France.

Napoli signed Lukaku on a permanent transfer this past summer, a move that ended months of speculation and uncertainty. The striker, frozen out at Chelsea during preseason, was keen to resolve his club situation before resuming full fitness training.

Since joining Napoli, he has managed to score three goals in six appearances across all competitions; along with providing five assists. His performances have shown glimpses of his potential; however, he remains focused on fully adapting to his new team.

Belgium without Lukaku and De Bruyne

Belgium’s head coach Domenico Tedesco has had to adjust for the upcoming Nations League matches; as Lukaku’s absence is not the only blow to the squad.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has also requested to sit out the current international window; especially as he recovers from injury. De Bruyne sustained a muscle injury during a Champions League match against Inter; worse still, he has struggled with recurring injuries in recent seasons.

He, too, has expressed a need to prioritize his physical health and recovery.

Tedesco, understanding the circumstances of both players, has opted to introduce four newcomers to the national squad: Malick Fofana, Cyril Ngonge, Matte Smets, and Maarten Vandevoordt.

The coach sees the upcoming Nations League matches as an opportunity to test new talent.

“We will not do it during the important World Cup qualification,” he stated.

Belgium are currently in a competitive group that includes Italy, France, and Israel; with the Azzurri leading the table.

What does the future hold for Lukaku and Belgium?

Lukaku’s absence from international duty could signal a shift in priorities for the striker as he enters the later stages of his career.

With 85 goals in 119 appearances for Belgium, the 31-year-old striker is the nation’s all-time leading scorer; a record that will be difficult to match in the foreseeable future.

However, his decision to step away from the national team for the remainder of 2024 raises questions about how much longer he will remain an active part of Belgium’s future plans.

The country’s “golden generation,” of which Lukaku and De Bruyne are key members, is nearing its end.

Injuries and age have begun to take their toll on players who have carried the team for nearly a decade. While De Bruyne still hopes to feature in the 2026 World Cup, his ongoing injury struggles cast doubt on how many more years he will continue at the highest level.

Lukaku, on the other hand, may simply need time to settle into his new role at Napoli before returning to the national fold in 2025.

Photo credit: IMAGO / BSR Agency