West Ham is looking to continue their summer spending spree by targeting Nice center-back Jean-Clair Todibo. The highly-rated defender has been on the club’s radar practically all summer. Nevertheless, a transfer during the current window appeared extremely unlikely. After all, top clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus were both seemingly in prime position to grab Todibo.

United, however, ran into problems due to a rule within UEFA. The European governing body claims that teams owned by the same group cannot make deals if they are competing in the same European competition. Both Nice and United share ownership and are set to feature in the Europa League this season.

As a result of the situation, Juve then became a frontrunner in the Todibo sweepstakes. This was even though West Ham essentially already agreed a fee with Nice. The Serie A side had the upper hand at the moment because the defender specifically wanted to join the Old Lady. Despite this, Juve has not been able to reach an official agreement with Nice.

Jean-Clair Todibo reportedly left frustrated with Juve

As the Italian club continues to stall, Jean-Clair Todibo has agreed to join West Ham instead. According to the BBC, the center-back will move to the Hammers on an initial 2024/25 season-long loan. The English team can then choose to make the deal permanent within the next year. If they those to trigger this option, West Ham will have to pay Nice about $43 million. The French side also has a future sell-on clause in the agreement as well.

Although the Frenchman previously had his heart set on Juve, he grew frustrated with Juve’s lack of action. Reports out of Italy claim that the Italian club would not budge on their final offer to Nice. Juve reportedly proposed an initial $5.5 million loan fee, plus an option to buy Todibo for another $33 million. Nice, however, obviously preferred West Ham’s offer.

The breakthrough in the deal involving the defender was made late Thursday. According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten flew to Nice to take care of two things: he first officially agreed the deal with the Ligue 1 team. Most importantly, the German exec also helped persuade Todibo to join the Hammers.

West Ham has made several big moves this summer to help right the ship

The move keeps West Ham’s momentum going in the summer transfer market. Even before securing Todibo, the east London side has already spent over $130 million on a series of new players. Fellow defender Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, and striker Niclas Fullkrug have been the team’s marquee signings so far. The trio cost the club a combined $112 million.

Nevertheless, the Hammers have also secured a significant deal for Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme, as well as Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham as free agents. West Ham officials have attempted to offset these moves by offloading Flynn Downes, Said Benrahma, and Thilo Kehrer.

The Hammers are coming off of a fairly disappointing 2023/24 campaign and looking to bounce back in the upcoming season. Julen Lopetegui was recently named as the club’s new manager after the departure of veteran coach David Moyes. The Spaniard is widely considered to be a top manager and should give West Ham a boost going forward.

Photo: IMAGO / PanoramiC.