A founding member of the French first division, Nice have been a top-tier club for most of their existence – but the glory days are long in the past.

Founded: 1904

Stadium: Allianz Riviera

Manager: Francesco Farioli

Ligue 1 titles: 4 (1951, 1952, 1956, 1959)

Coupe de France titles: 3 (1952, 1954, 1997)

Best European finish: European Cup quarterfinals (1957, 1960)

Ligue 1 features on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

The main beIN channel has English telecasts, while beIN SPORTS en Español offers Spanish commentary. beIN CONNECT streams matches that are not featured on the two TV channels.

Meanwhile, the Coupe de France competition airs on FOX Sports networks.

When it comes to UEFA competitions, the Champions League and Europa League are available on Paramount+. Univision, TUDN, and UniMás, and streaming service ViX, have games in Spanish.

OGC Nice History

The club was founded in July of 1904, under the original name of Gymnaste Club. True to the name, initially the focus was on gymnastics and athletics. A few years later, the football team emerged. After a series of club mergers, the name Olympique Gymnaste Club de Nice which we know today arrived in 1924.

When soccer was professionalized in France in 1930, Nice were one of the founding clubs.

However they were soon relegated to the second tier. They’d remain at that level until professional football was scrapped due to World War II in 1939. The club played amateur soccer through the war, returning to the pro ranks in afterwards. By 1949, they had won promotion to the first division. This set off the greatest era in the history of the club.

The 1950s would see Nice win all four of its Ligue 1 championships, as well as two of their three Coupe de France titles. This was also the era in which they progressed the furthest in Europe. They would fall twice in the quarterfinals to unstoppable Real Madrid in the early years of the European Cup. The glory of this decade has yet to return, save for a lone Coupe de France title in 1997.

The 1997 cup victory celebration was short, however, as Nice were relegated to Ligue 2 for a five year stint. Financial issues nearly saw the club sent to the third tier, but after an appeal, these issues were squared away and promotion to Ligue 1 was allowed in 2001.

Since 2013, Nice have played in the Allianz Riveria. While the current stadium is now on the outskirts of town, one can’t complain about the location on the picturesque Côte d’Azur, only about 11 miles from AS Monaco’s home ground to the east.

