Wayne Rooney, one of England’s all-time footballing greats, has revealed his dream teammate: Zinedine Zidane. The former Manchester United and Everton star, now 39, surprisingly overlooked Lionel Messi, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, in favor of the French midfield maestro.

Rooney’s career spanned several clubs, including Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United, and Derby County. He spent the most significant part of his career at Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and many other prestigious trophies.

His time at United saw him play alongside some of football’s biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, and Roy Keane. His achievements at the club level, along with his captaincy for the England national team, solidified his status as a football legend.

In a past interview on Sky Bet‘s “The Overlap,” Rooney explained his choice, stating, “I wish I played with Zinedine Zidane, just how good he was. Messi is the best of all time, but to play with Zidane would be amazing. He’s cool, calm, plays with both feet, goals and assists.” This preference, while unexpected given Messi’s widely acknowledged greatness, highlights Rooney’s appreciation for Zidane’s unique skillset and overall style of play. Rooney’s admiration for Zidane is not surprising considering Zidane’s elegant style, tactical awareness, and ability to dictate the flow of the game.

Rooney’s best teammate: Darren Fletcher

Zidane’s career is studded with accomplishments. He played for top clubs like Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid, and represented France 108 times, scoring 31 goals. His trophy cabinet includes the Champions League, La Liga, the FIFA World Cup, and the UEFA European Championship.

After retiring as a player, he transitioned successfully into management, achieving further success as Real Madrid’s manager, including three Champions League titles.

When asked about his best teammate, Rooney cited Darren Fletcher, highlighting their close bond both on and off the field. “My best teammate, I’d say Darren Fletcher,“ Rooney said on the “Seven: Rob Burrow” podcast.

“There were a few – John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Michael Carrick – we were all really close. But Fletch was probably the one. We sat next to each other in the dressing room and shared really good moments on and off the pitch together.” This choice underscores the importance of team chemistry and personal relationships in achieving success in the demanding world of professional football.