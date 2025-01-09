Cristiano Ronaldo began 2025 with a goal, converting a penalty to secure a 2-1 victory for Al Nassr against Al-Okhdood Club in the Saudi Pro League. This strike marked his 917th career goal, bringing him closer to his ambitious target of reaching 1,000. The win moved Al Nassr closer to the top of the league table, narrowing the gap to league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo’s appearance marked his first competitive game of 2025, and he made an immediate impact. The penalty, his first goal of the year and his 917th career goal, proved decisive in a tightly contested match.

The iconic Portuguese forward, showcasing his trademark composure, coolly dispatched the penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to secure the win. This goal adds another milestone to a career already filled with countless records and achievements. His tally remains an impressive testament to his unwavering goal-scoring prowess.

Al Nassr’s victory over Al-Okhdood lifted them closer to the top of the Saudi Pro League standings, closing the gap on league leaders Al-Ittihad. The team now sits with 28 points, closing the gap to 36 units behind Al-Ittihad.

Game summary and Ronaldo’s impact

The match against Al-Okhdood proved to be a challenging encounter. Al-Nassr found themselves trailing before equalizing. Then, just before halftime, Ronaldo stepped up and converted a penalty, securing the lead for his team.

Ronaldo’s contribution wasn’t just the match-winning goal; his presence and influence on the team were clearly visible throughout the game. His ability to create opportunities and his tactical awareness played a crucial role in Al Nassr’s victory.

The significance of Ronaldo’s 917th goal extends beyond the immediate victory. It represents another step on his path toward achieving his much-publicized goal of scoring 1,000 career goals.