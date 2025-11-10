Wayne Rooney, Premier League legend, slams Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s defeat vs Manchester City

After an impressive previous season, Mohamed Salah has not started the 2025-26 season as he had hoped. The Liverpool star has scored five goals and provided three assists in 16 games. While these numbers keep him as the team’s top scorer, the Egyptian has struggled to make a difference against formidable teams such as Manchester City. In light of this, the English legend Wayne Rooney has delivered pointed criticism about a specific aspect of Salah’s game.

“Salah is in the team to score goals and create goals. He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last six or seven years. But in big games, you have to double up. You have to get back and help your teammate. Conor Bradley was having a really tough game today, to be left on his own… I think Salah has to come back and help his teammate,” Wayne Rooney said, via BBC Match Of The Day.

Following major changes to Liverpool’s roster, coach Arne Slot has faced significant challenges in his quest to find the perfect balance. Early in the season, they have struggled defensively, conceding 17 goals. Consequently, the performances of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and the overall defensive strategy have come under scrutiny. In light of this, Rooney’s argument for increased defensive commitment from Salah seems quite reasonable.

Although Salah matched Rooney’s impressive record at the start of this season, the Liverpool star has not maintained his exemplary consistency. In fact, the Egyptian has gone two consecutive games without scoring, and the only major opponent he has found the net against was Atlético Madrid in the Champions League in September. Since then, the Reds’ offense has been quite unstable, a contrast to last season.

Mohamed Salah has endured a rocky start to the season, compounded by rival teams’ targeted efforts to curtail his influence at Liverpool. Even Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, acknowledged this, offering insights into the strategies he deployed to effectively neutralize the Egyptian star during their most recent encounter.

“Mohamed Salah has been a nightmare for us over the years… He always punished us…He is an exceptional player…As soon as he gets the ball, we went into a three-man setup around him so he wouldn’t get enough opportunities… We told Nico he had to be aggressive. Every time Mo had the ball, he had the support of one or two center backs, as well as Jérémy (Doku), Bernardo (Silva), and Phil (Foden),” Pep Guardiola said at the latest press conference.

In Liverpool’s defeat, Mohamed Salah managed just three shots, with only one being a genuine scoring opportunity. While his physical condition appears to be intact, the Egyptian has struggled to adjust to the significant changes in the Reds’ offense. Opposing teams have capitalized on this by marking him closely, further diminishing his impact.