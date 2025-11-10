Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Wayne Rooney, Premier League legend, slams Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s defeat vs Manchester City

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Wayne Rooney, Premier League legend, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Julian Finney/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesWayne Rooney, Premier League legend, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

After an impressive previous season, Mohamed Salah has not started the 2025-26 season as he had hoped. The Liverpool star has scored five goals and provided three assists in 16 games. While these numbers keep him as the team’s top scorer, the Egyptian has struggled to make a difference against formidable teams such as Manchester City. In light of this, the English legend Wayne Rooney has delivered pointed criticism about a specific aspect of Salah’s game.

Salah is in the team to score goals and create goals. He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last six or seven years. But in big games, you have to double up. You have to get back and help your teammate. Conor Bradley was having a really tough game today, to be left on his own… I think Salah has to come back and help his teammate,” Wayne Rooney said, via BBC Match Of The Day.

Following major changes to Liverpool’s roster, coach Arne Slot has faced significant challenges in his quest to find the perfect balance. Early in the season, they have struggled defensively, conceding 17 goals. Consequently, the performances of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and the overall defensive strategy have come under scrutiny. In light of this, Rooney’s argument for increased defensive commitment from Salah seems quite reasonable.

Although Salah matched Rooney’s impressive record at the start of this season, the Liverpool star has not maintained his exemplary consistency. In fact, the Egyptian has gone two consecutive games without scoring, and the only major opponent he has found the net against was Atlético Madrid in the Champions League in September. Since then, the Reds’ offense has been quite unstable, a contrast to last season.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool holds off.

Pep Guardiola revealed the key tactic to stopping Mohamed Salah against Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has endured a rocky start to the season, compounded by rival teams’ targeted efforts to curtail his influence at Liverpool. Even Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, acknowledged this, offering insights into the strategies he deployed to effectively neutralize the Egyptian star during their most recent encounter.

Advertisement
Jamie Carragher brutally slammed a Liverpool star after the Manchester City defeat: ‘He is at the heart of the problem’

see also

Jamie Carragher brutally slammed a Liverpool star after the Manchester City defeat: ‘He is at the heart of the problem’

“Mohamed Salah has been a nightmare for us over the years… He always punished us…He is an exceptional player…As soon as he gets the ball, we went into a three-man setup around him so he wouldn’t get enough opportunities… We told Nico he had to be aggressive. Every time Mo had the ball, he had the support of one or two center backs, as well as Jérémy (Doku), Bernardo (Silva), and Phil (Foden),” Pep Guardiola said at the latest press conference.

In Liverpool’s defeat, Mohamed Salah managed just three shots, with only one being a genuine scoring opportunity. While his physical condition appears to be intact, the Egyptian has struggled to adjust to the significant changes in the Reds’ offense. Opposing teams have capitalized on this by marking him closely, further diminishing his impact.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pep Guardiola sends title warning to Arsenal after hitting 1,000 games as manager in Man City-Liverpool clash

Pep Guardiola sends title warning to Arsenal after hitting 1,000 games as manager in Man City-Liverpool clash

After claiming the win against Liverpool in his 1,000th game as a manager, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola delivered a title warning to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

 Real Madrid, fresh from last summer’s assembling of an attacking line led by Kylian Mbappe, is reportedly planning another seismic move—one that could alter the balance of European soccer for years to come.

Has Haaland reached Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi’s level? Manchester City star gives a strong answer on the comparison

Has Haaland reached Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi’s level? Manchester City star gives a strong answer on the comparison

Erling Haaland has kicked off the 2025-26 season in spectacular fashion, shattering several records with Manchester City. Due to his outstanding form, people have started comparing the Norwegian to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In response, he broke his silence to share his candid opinion.

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach, sends bold warning to Ter Stegen that could decide his future at Barcelona

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach, sends bold warning to Ter Stegen that could decide his future at Barcelona

Following Joan Garcia's arrival at Barcelona, Marc Andre Ter Stegen's role as first-choice goalkeeper has diminished. In response, Germany's coach, Julian Nagelsmann, sent a message to the 33-year-old star that could shape his future with the Culers in the next transfer window.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo