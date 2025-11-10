Trending topics:
Comments

Jamie Carragher brutally slammed a Liverpool star after the Manchester City defeat: ‘He is at the heart of the problem’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Jamie Carragher of Liverpool smiles prior to his final match for the team.
Jamie Carragher of Liverpool smiles prior to his final match for the team.

Liverpool, buoyed by their victory over Real Madrid, arrived in top form to face Manchester City. However, they suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat that highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities. As a result, the Reds remain outside the European competition spots in the Premier League. In reaction to this setback, team legend Jamie Carragher delivered a sharp critique of one of the team’s stars, clearly expressing his view on the player’s performance level.

I have absolutely no idea what (Ibrahima) Konaté is trying to do. When Liverpool concede a goal or have a problem, he is at the heart of the problem. He’s got a big problem away from home, which is when you need your centre backs, your centre backs need to play well to get results and too many times he’s gone missing, Jamie Carragher said, via Sky Sports.

Despite being one of Liverpool’s most consistent players in recent years, Konate has not started the 2025-26 season strongly. After failing to reach an agreement to renew his contract, the defender reportedly still wants to leave the team. He was reportedly close to signing with Real Madrid last summer, and since then, the Frenchman has been more prone to defensive errors, leading fans to believe that he is not fully focused on the team.

Ibrahima Konate, though eager to leave Liverpool, reportedly approaches his future with caution after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation. Bayern Munich, as reported by BILD, shows interest in signing him as a free agent. With his time at Liverpool coming to an end, Jamie Carragher opened up on his departure: He’s not Virgil van Dijk. He’s a good centre-back who you hope will sign, but if he doesn’t want to sign, Liverpool will be absolutely fine,” he said, via Daily Mail.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match.

With Konate set to leave, Liverpool are ready to chase a top English defender as free agent

Although Liverpool clearly intended to renew Ibrahima Konate’s contract, the player’s consistent refusals have seemingly compelled the team to act now to prepare for his departure at the end of the 2025-26 season. With this in mind, the Reds are focusing on an English center back who will become a free agent at the end of this season.

'Traitor' at Anfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold's mural targeted ahead of emotional Champions League return: Why Liverpool fans turned on ex-player after Real Madrid move

see also

‘Traitor’ at Anfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural targeted ahead of emotional Champions League return: Why Liverpool fans turned on ex-player after Real Madrid move

Marc Guehi emerged as a key target for Liverpool at the start of the season as they sought to bolster their defense. Crystal Palace granted him permission to undergo medical tests, but his move was halted after the team failed to secure a replacement. Consequently, the Englishman, whose contract runs until 2026, has decided to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. With this in mind, he remains as a prime target for the Reds to reinforce their defensive line.

