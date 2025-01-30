Atlético Madrid‘s dynamic duo, Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez, have combined for an impressive 12 goals, propelling the team into the Champions League knockout stage. Álvarez’s remarkable efficiency has even surpassed legendary figures like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals and assists per minute played.

Álvarez’s impact on Atlético Madrid has been nothing short of spectacular. The Argentinian forward, acquired from Manchester City, has consistently delivered, contributing a goal or an assist every 70 minutes and 23 seconds in the Champions League.

This remarkable efficiency surpasses even Erling Haaland, who averages a goal contribution every 70.41 minutes. Considering he has only played 1,267 minutes in the competition since leaving River Plate, Álvarez’s statistics are exceptional.

Álvarez’s efficiency stands out when compared to other top players in the Champions League era (since the transition from the European Cup). Raphinha averages a goal contribution every 78 minutes, Messi every 80.18 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo every 84.38 minutes, and Kylian Mbappé every 84.40 minutes. These statistics highlight Álvarez’s remarkable ability to impact the game positively within a short time on the pitch.

High praise from teammates

José María Giménez, Álvarez’s teammate, lauded his contributions: “He’s a guy who has won it all and is the one who runs the most. People on the outside see him for the goals, but also the effort, where he positions himself, the intelligence he has. He’s simply a different kind of guy.” This statement from a teammate highlights the respect for Álvarez’s contributions to the team.

Atlético Madrid will discover their Round of 16 opponent on Friday. Potential matchups include Real Madrid, Manchester City, Celtic, and Bayern Munich. Before the knockout stage, Atlético faces a busy schedule, including matches against Mallorca and Getafe in the Copa del Rey, and a crucial La Liga derby against Real Madrid.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone expressed satisfaction with their Champions League campaign, noting that they have faced top-level opponents throughout the competition.

He was pleased with the team’s reaction after a challenging start, viewing their qualification for the knockout stage as a significant achievement. He is fully aware of the challenges ahead and recognizes that the path to the final will be more demanding than ever.