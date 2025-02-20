Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

When you think of Real Madrid’s most talented stars, a few obvious names come to mind. Vinicius Junior dazzles with his speed and skill, while Kylian Mbappe is a goalscoring machine. And then there’s Jude Bellingham, who has quickly established himself as one of Europe’s top midfielders.

Yet, after Madrid’s emphatic 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, it was Bellingham’s post-match comments that stole the spotlight. When asked to name the most talented player in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, the 21-year-old delivered a surprising answer—snubbing both Mbappe and Vinicius. But who did he choose?

Los Blancos’ 6-3 aggregate win over Manchester City wasn’t just a statement—it was a warning to the rest of Europe. With Mbappe scoring a hat-trick, the Spanish side cruised into the Round of 16, solidifying their status as favorites to reclaim the Champions League crown. But despite the Frenchman’s heroics, Bellingham’s praise went elsewhere.

Who is Madrid’s most talented player per Bellingham?

Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, Bellingham was asked to name the player he considers the most underrated and talented in the squad. His response caught many off guard. After a brief pause, Bellingham didn’t hesitate: “Rodrygo, so underrated, you know? For me, he’s probably the most talented and gifted player in the squad.”

The English midfielder went on to describe the Brazilian’s technical brilliance with admiration and a touch of humor. “I think the things he can do with the ball… We’ll be messing around, and he’ll flick the ball up somehow, and you’re like: ‘How’d he do that?’ I’m trying to do that. I’m twisting my ankles and everything like that.”

For a player of Bellingham’s caliber to speak so highly of Rodrygo is no small compliment. Yet, the praise didn’t stop there. What impressed the 21-year-old midfielder most wasn’t just the Brazilian’s flair—it was his selflessness. “I think he sacrifices the most. We all know that his favorite position is on the left, but he does a lot for the team from the right even though it’s not his position. And he never complains.”

Rodrygo: Ancelotti’s unsung hero

While Vinicius and Mbappe often grab headlines, Rodrygo quietly goes about his work—though not without impact. Starting on the right wing against Manchester City, the 24-year-old caused problems for Pep Guardiola’s defense all night. Although he didn’t score, his movement, dribbling, and defensive contributions were crucial to Madrid’s success.

This isn’t the first time Rodrygo has adapted for the team. Last season, he often played as a central forward—despite preferring the left flank—due to Madrid’s tactical setup. With Mbappe’s arrival last summer, many expected the ex-Santos star to see his minutes reduced. Instead, he’s proven indispensable, showing his ability to thrive alongside soccer’s biggest stars.