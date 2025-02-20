Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
ligue 2
Comentarios

Kylian Mbappe’s unbelievable 24-hours: From Manchester City hat-trick to sacking second boss at Caen amid fans’ protests and crisis

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Mbappe in Normandy
© Getty images & XMbappe in Normandy

By all accounts, Kylian Mbappe is thriving at Real Madrid. Fresh off a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, the French superstar is proving his worth on the biggest stage. But while things are looking up in Spain, a different story is unfolding back home in France—one that has now forced Mbappe into action.

Last summer, the French star made headlines not just for his move to Madrid but also for becoming the majority shareholder of Ligue 2 side Caen, the club where his soccer journey began.

His ambition? To revive the club’s fortunes and restore it to its former glory. Yet, just months into the project, the team finds itself on the brink of disaster, rooted to the bottom of the table and staring down the possibility of its first relegation to the third tier in 41 years.

Managerial merry-go-round: Two coaches in, two out

The turbulence began early. Last October, with Caen struggling to find form, the club made the controversial decision to part ways with manager Nicolas Seube, a local legend whose departure was met with frustration from fans. The club quickly appointed Bruno Baltazar, a Portuguese coach with experience in Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Portugal, hoping for a turnaround. But instead of reversing their fortunes, the situation worsened.

Baltazar’s brief tenure was nothing short of disastrous. In just seven matches, he failed to secure a single point, with the team scoring only once during that stretch. The 11-match winless streak plunged Caen to the bottom of Ligue 2, leaving them 11 points adrift of safety with time rapidly running out.

Advertisement

The pressure to act was mounting, as per Ouest-France. With the season slipping away, the club’s hierarchy—led by Mbappe and his consortium—made the call: Baltazar was out. His replacement? Michel der Zakarian, the former Nantes boss renowned for his no-nonsense approach and ability to instill discipline in struggling sides. Now, the challenge is clear: pull off a miracle rescue mission or face relegation.

Mbappe makes surprise visit day after City hat-trick

With the team’s fate hanging in the balance, the 26-year-old took an unexpected step: he flew to Normandy to deliver a personal message of encouragement to the players and fans. Arriving at the training ground shortly after his Champions League heroics, Mbappe’s presence sent a clear signal—he’s not just an investor; he’s invested in their success.

Advertisement

“I believe [we can win]. You have to believe it too,” he told the squad, as reported by RMC Sport. “I met the players, the employees. I didn’t see anyone giving up. This week could be a key one with the arrival of a new coach and an important match ahead.”

He also addressed the fans, acknowledging their vital role in the fight ahead: “I want to thank you all for the support you give to the club and the players. That’s what they need the most. The situation is tough, but if we stick together, we’ll get through it. The boys know what they have to do. A win can change everything. If I’m here, it’s because I believe in the team.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

When you think of Real Madrid’s most talented stars, a few obvious names come to mind, such as Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe. However, as per Jude Bellingham, none of them is the club’s most gifted star.

Kylian Mbappé matches Lionel Messi's record against Manchester City in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé matches Lionel Messi's record against Manchester City in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick led Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in their Champions League playoff second leg, securing their place in the Round of 16. His decisive performance overturned a first-leg deficit, eliminating a strong Manchester City team and demonstrating his exceptional ability to deliver under immense pressure.

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

Once labeled a flop at Manchester United, Brazilian winger Antony is now thriving at Real Betis, rivaling players like Kylian Mbappe and Pedri for La Liga’s Player of the Month award.

Lamine Yamal reaches incredible milestone earlier than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe

Lamine Yamal reaches incredible milestone earlier than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe

After Monday's game against Rayo Vallecano, FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal reached an incredible milestone, surpassing stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe in doing so at an earlier age.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo