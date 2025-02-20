Kylian Mbappe’s unbelievable 24-hours: From Manchester City hat-trick to sacking second boss at Caen amid fans’ protests and crisis

By all accounts, Kylian Mbappe is thriving at Real Madrid. Fresh off a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, the French superstar is proving his worth on the biggest stage. But while things are looking up in Spain, a different story is unfolding back home in France—one that has now forced Mbappe into action.

Last summer, the French star made headlines not just for his move to Madrid but also for becoming the majority shareholder of Ligue 2 side Caen, the club where his soccer journey began.

His ambition? To revive the club’s fortunes and restore it to its former glory. Yet, just months into the project, the team finds itself on the brink of disaster, rooted to the bottom of the table and staring down the possibility of its first relegation to the third tier in 41 years.

Managerial merry-go-round: Two coaches in, two out

The turbulence began early. Last October, with Caen struggling to find form, the club made the controversial decision to part ways with manager Nicolas Seube, a local legend whose departure was met with frustration from fans. The club quickly appointed Bruno Baltazar, a Portuguese coach with experience in Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Portugal, hoping for a turnaround. But instead of reversing their fortunes, the situation worsened.

Baltazar’s brief tenure was nothing short of disastrous. In just seven matches, he failed to secure a single point, with the team scoring only once during that stretch. The 11-match winless streak plunged Caen to the bottom of Ligue 2, leaving them 11 points adrift of safety with time rapidly running out.

The pressure to act was mounting, as per Ouest-France. With the season slipping away, the club’s hierarchy—led by Mbappe and his consortium—made the call: Baltazar was out. His replacement? Michel der Zakarian, the former Nantes boss renowned for his no-nonsense approach and ability to instill discipline in struggling sides. Now, the challenge is clear: pull off a miracle rescue mission or face relegation.

Mbappe makes surprise visit day after City hat-trick

With the team’s fate hanging in the balance, the 26-year-old took an unexpected step: he flew to Normandy to deliver a personal message of encouragement to the players and fans. Arriving at the training ground shortly after his Champions League heroics, Mbappe’s presence sent a clear signal—he’s not just an investor; he’s invested in their success.

“I believe [we can win]. You have to believe it too,” he told the squad, as reported by RMC Sport. “I met the players, the employees. I didn’t see anyone giving up. This week could be a key one with the arrival of a new coach and an important match ahead.”

He also addressed the fans, acknowledging their vital role in the fight ahead: “I want to thank you all for the support you give to the club and the players. That’s what they need the most. The situation is tough, but if we stick together, we’ll get through it. The boys know what they have to do. A win can change everything. If I’m here, it’s because I believe in the team.”