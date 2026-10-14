Vinicius Junior speaks out on Endrick substitution in Real Madrid’s 4-3 Roma comeback

Real Madrid were struggling against Roma in Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, but the momentum shifted dramatically when Vinicius Junior came off the pitch for Endrick.

At the 58th minute of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho decided to substitute Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian was enduring a difficult outing, and the coach opted to inject fresh energy into the attack to reverse a 3–1 deficit.

Endrick entered the match and completely changed the dynamic for Los Blancos. The 20-year-old forward spearheaded the historic 4–3 comeback victory, earning Man of the Match honors despite playing only 32 minutes off the bench.

Vinicius Junior reflects on his performance and the Endrick substitution

Vinicius Junior is undeniably navigating one of the most challenging stretches of his career. However, he remains acutely aware that soccer is a team sport; despite being withdrawn early, he celebrated the collective result and praised Endrick’s decisive display.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.

“It was normal [to be unhappy with the change]. I want to play all minutes and help the team, but it’s not possible,” Vini said after the game. “Endrick came on and changed the match. He was the best player in the 2nd half. We hope he continues to develop, Carlos Espi too.”

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Ever since missing out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Vinicius has struggled to recapture his top level. While the setback took a significant toll on him, the winger has pledged that he is working tirelessly to regain his confidence and return to his peak form.