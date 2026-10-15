Lionel Messi closing in on Carlos Vela’s MLS goalscoring record as Inter Miami captain keeps making history

Lionel Messi continues to raise the bar in Major League Soccer, with the Inter Miami captain approaching another major milestone as the regular season enters its decisive stretch. With Carlos Vela’s name looming over the record books, the Argentine superstar has an opportunity to add another remarkable achievement to his growing legacy in American soccer.

Inter Miami strengthened its position ahead of the postseason with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC, officially securing its place in the MLS playoffs. The Argentine superstar did not score in the match, but the result gave the Florida side greater security as it prepares for the final weeks of the regular season.

The reigning champions now have two objectives in sight: defend their MLS title and continue competing for individual honors. Messi remains central to those ambitions, having combined consistent goalscoring with the creative influence that has transformed Inter Miami since his arrival.

The Herons face a demanding run-in, with upcoming opponents including Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls, Cincinnati, the New England Revolution and Charlotte, alongside their remaining regular-season fixture. Each match presents another opportunity for Messi to close the gap, although the club’s priority will remain securing the strongest possible position for the playoffs.

The challenge is considerable because Messi must balance his personal ambitions with the team’s broader objectives. Inter Miami is also competing in the race for the Supporters’ Shield, with Nashville among the clubs standing in its way, adding further importance to every remaining league match.

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Messi targets Vela’s historic MLS record

The next milestone in Messi’s sights is Carlos Vela’s record of 34 goals in a single MLS regular season, established with Los Angeles FC in 2019. Vela produced one of the most prolific campaigns in league history, setting a benchmark that Messi now has a chance to challenge.

Messi has scored 23 goals and supplied 13 assists during the 2026 regular season, giving him 36 direct goal contributions. With six regular-season matches remaining, he needs at least 11 additional goals to equal Vela’s scoring total, meaning he would have to maintain an extraordinary scoring rate to reach the mark.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

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How many more goals does Messi need?

Even if he falls short of Vela’s single-season scoring record, Messi has already demonstrated his extraordinary influence in MLS through his combination of finishing and playmaking. His 23 goals and 13 assists underline how consistently he contributes to Miami’s attacking output, making him one of the league’s most productive players.

His pursuit of Vela’s mark also highlights the impact both players have had on MLS. Vela established the standard during his outstanding 2019 campaign, while Messi has continued to reshape expectations since arriving in Miami.

With six matches remaining, Messi faces a demanding task if he hopes to equal Vela’s record before the playoffs begin. He needs 11 more goals to reach 34, leaving little room for a prolonged scoring drought.

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