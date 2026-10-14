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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026-27 Saudi Super Cup route is set, but Al-Nassr faces one major obstacle on road to silverware

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC after the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Ahli
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC after the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr now know what stands between them and another opportunity to lift silverware, following the draw for the 2026-27 Saudi Super Cup. The Portuguese superstar will lead his team into a demanding knockout tournament in December, where one decisive match could determine whether his side gets the chance to compete for the trophy.

The competition will bring together four Saudi clubs in Kuwait, with the semi-finals scheduled for December 19 and 20 before the final takes place on December 23. With no second chances in the knockout format, Al-Nassr will need to deliver when it matters most.

The draw has produced two intriguing semi-final matchups, with Al-Ahli facing Al-Qadsiah on December 19 and Al-Nassr taking on Al-Kholood on December 20. The winners will advance to the final, where the next Saudi Super Cup champion will be crowned.

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The tournament will take place at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait, marking the country’s first time hosting the competition. The 13th edition will run from December 19 to 23, with the final scheduled for the tournament’s last day.

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For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the draw offers a clear route to the final, but reaching that stage will require a strong semi-final performance. The club cannot afford to underestimate its opponent, particularly in a competition where a single result can end its pursuit of the trophy.

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Who could Ronaldo meet in the final?

The first challenge for Al-Nassr will be Al-Kholood, its semi-final opponent on December 20. Victory would send Ronaldo’s team into the final three days later, keeping its hopes of winning the Saudi Super Cup alive.

That is the obstacle Al-Nassr must overcome before it can turn its attention to the title itself. If Al-Nassr beats Al-Kholood, it will face either Al-Ahli or Al-Qadsiah in the final on December 23, setting up a potentially demanding encounter against another of Saudi soccer’s ambitious clubs.

Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah will meet a day earlier to decide the first finalist. Both teams will have the same objective: secure a place in the final and move within one victory of lifting the trophy.

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al ahli Saudi Super Cup

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy of Al Ahli (C), and other players poses for photo with trophy afte winning the Saudi Super Cup

Kuwait prepares to welcome Saudi’s biggest names

Hosting the tournament represents a significant occasion for Kuwait, which becomes the eighth host in the Saudi Super Cup’s history. The matches will be staged at a venue with a capacity of approximately 60,000, allowing for large crowds across all three fixtures.

The draw ceremony brought together soccer and sporting officials from both countries. Among those attending were Saudi ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Kuwait Football Association president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti sports minister Dr Tareq Al-Jalahma.

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For Ronaldo, the immediate objective will be to guide Al-Nassr past Al-Kholood and secure a place in the final. The Portuguese forward has built his career around delivering in decisive moments, but the knockout format leaves little room for mistakes. Al-Nassr needs one semi-final victory to move within reach of the Saudi Super Cup, but a potential final against Al-Ahli or Al-Qadsiah could provide another difficult test.

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