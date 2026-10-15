Lionel Messi’s Princess of Asturias Award trip could put his Inter Miami return vs Red Bull New York in doubt

Lionel Messi is set to travel to Spain next week to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, and the trip could complicate his availability for Inter Miami’s visit to Red Bull New York on Oct. 24.

The schedule is tight, with the awards ceremony in Oviedo taking place the day before the match, and although there is no indication that Messi will miss the game, the logistics leave his participation as a possibility to watch.

According to Inter Miami insider José Armando, Messi would arrive in Oviedo on Oct. 22 and take part in the afternoon in a meeting with people from the city, as part of the awards week program. The ceremony itself is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Teatro Campoamor, where Messi will be honored as one of the most successful players in history.

That timeline leaves little room for the return trip. Inter Miami host Red Bull New York in Harrison, New Jersey, on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET, less than a day after the ceremony in Spain, and the journey across the Atlantic could affect how Messi arrives for the match.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

The situation comes at a favorable moment for Inter Miami, who clinched a spot in the MLS playoffs with a 2-0 win over NYCFC, a match in which Messi provided an assist. The result moved them to second in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, and the team still has the visit to Atlanta United on Oct. 17 before the match in New Jersey, so any decision on Messi’s workload will likely depend on how the next few days play out.

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Ballon d’Or gala adds another variable

Another event on the calendar adds to the uncertainty. The Ballon d’Or gala takes place on Oct. 26 at the London Palladium, two days after the match in New Jersey, and although Messi’s attendance has not been confirmed, it is another factor in how he might manage his schedule.

If he decides to travel to London after the match, he would face a second long trip in less than a week, which could make Inter Miami more cautious about how many minutes to give him against Red Bull New York. The club has not commented on any plan for his workload, so for now the possibility remains speculative.

Between the award in Oviedo, the match against Red Bull New York and a possible trip to London for the Ballon d’Or gala, Messi faces one of the busiest weeks of his season, and Inter Miami will have to weigh his schedule against their push in the Eastern Conference.

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Nothing has been confirmed, and his declared intention is to return in time to play, but the decision on whether he starts, comes off the bench or sits out will likely come only once the trip is closer.